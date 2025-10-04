Plants Vs Brainrots Weather guide

Plants Vs Brainrots includes various Weather that trigger Mutations in your Plants and Brainrots. You can encounter two types of Weather in this experience: Standard and Admin-exclusive. The Weather that rotates without any specific triggers is of the Standard type, while Admin-exclusive Weather is only triggered by the game’s developers.

Let’s take a look at the different Weather in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Every Weather and how it works in Plants Vs Brainrots

The sunny sky is the default state of the game world (Image via Roblox)

The primary role of Weather is to apply certain effects to your Plants and Brainrots. These effects can be Mutations, passive bonuses, and more. They typically activate for a short while and after they end, the game returns to its regular sunny state. Weather changes are usually accompanied by alterations in the game’s skybox as well, which shifts to fit the current state of the overworld.

As mentioned earlier, there are two types of Weather: Standard and Admin-exclusive. Let’s take a look at what they do:

Standard Weather

Weather applies Mutations to Plants and Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Standard Weather activates normally during gameplay, requiring no secondary triggers to activate. You will encounter them randomly, and there is no set order in which they activate.

Currently, the game features seven Standard Weather: Damage Potion, Gilded Awakening, Icy Blizzard, Lucky Potion, Prismatic Surge, Server Luck, and Speed Potion. The details for these Weather are listed below:

Damage Potion: Plant-exclusive Weather. Increases the damage dealt by Plants by 50% for 30 minutes.

Plant-exclusive Weather. Increases the damage dealt by Plants by 50% for 30 minutes. Gilded Awakening: Applies to both Plants and Brainrots. High chance to apply the Gold Mutation.

Applies to both Plants and Brainrots. High chance to apply the Gold Mutation. Icy Blizzard: Applies to both Plants and Brainrots. High chance to apply the Frozen Mutation.

Applies to both Plants and Brainrots. High chance to apply the Frozen Mutation. Lucky Potion: Increases luck for 30 minutes.

Increases luck for 30 minutes. Prismatic Surge: Applies to both Plants and Brainrots. Increases the odds of applying the Rainbow Mutation.

Applies to both Plants and Brainrots. Increases the odds of applying the Rainbow Mutation. Server Luck: Brainrot-exclusive Weather. Increases the odds of rare Brainrot spawns.

Brainrot-exclusive Weather. Increases the odds of rare Brainrot spawns. Speed Potion: Increases the attack speed of plants for 30 minutes.

Each update adds new Weather to the game, so feel free to check back after the weekly content drops on Saturday for the latest Weather.

Check out this guide to learn when to expect the next Plants Vs Brainrot update to be released.

Admin Weather

As of this writing, the game includes four Admin-exclusive Weather: Cosmic Bloom, Eruption, Reality Flip, and Underworld Rift. These can only be seen during the weekly Admin Abuse Events, which happen about one hour before the release of the newest update. The details of these Admin Weather are listed below:

Cosmic Bloom: Increases the odds of Galactic Brainrot variants. Also increases Mutation odds.

Increases the odds of Galactic Brainrot variants. Also increases Mutation odds. Eruption: Has a chance of turning Brainrots into Volcanic variants. Also increases the odds of the Volcano Mutation.

Has a chance of turning Brainrots into Volcanic variants. Also increases the odds of the Volcano Mutation. Reality Flip: Increases odds of strange variants for Brainrots. Also increases Mutation odds.

Increases odds of strange variants for Brainrots. Also increases Mutation odds. Underworld Rift: Increases odds of demonic variants for Brainrots. Also increases Underworld Mutation chances.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What do Weather do in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Weather increases the odds of Mutations afflicting Plants and Brainrots while they are active.

Which Weather applies the Gold Mutation in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The Gilded Awakening Weather increases the odds of the Gold Mutation.

Can Admin Weather be triggered by players?

No, Admin Weather can only be activated by the game’s developers.

