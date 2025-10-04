When is the next Plants Vs Brainrots update? (Prison Event update)

Plants Vs Brainrots releases a new update every Saturday (UTC), introducing new Plant species, collectible Brainrots, Weather, and more. These updates frequently bring new themed content to the experience, keeping the gameplay fresh for all players. Robloxians can log into the game about an hour before the content drop arrives for the weekly Admin Abuse as well.

The upcoming update, titled the Prison Event update, is scheduled to arrive on October 4, 2025. This patch will include the titular event, along with new Plants, Bosses, Brainrots, Rebirth levels, and more.

Plants Vs Brainrots Prison Event update release time across all major regions

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

The Prison Event will be released on October 4, 2025, at 12 pm UTC. You can check the exact release time in your region by referring to the following list:

UTC: 12 pm (October 4)

12 pm (October 4) PT: 5 am (October 4)

5 am (October 4) CT: 7 am (October 4)

7 am (October 4) ET: 8 am (October 4)

8 am (October 4) IST: 5:30 pm (October 4)

5:30 pm (October 4) Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm (October 4)

8 pm (October 4) Brasilia Standard Time: 9 am (October 4)

9 am (October 4) JST: 9 pm (October 4)

9 pm (October 4) AEST: 10 pm (October 4)

10 pm (October 4) NZST: 12 am (October 5)

The Prison Event is the first of its kind, as it introduces a brand-new way to play the game. You can expect the Prison Event to feature a dedicated event area, along with limited-time content that will become unavailable after the update contents expire. So, be sure to log into the experience while the event is active to nab the latest and best in-game items.

Additionally, Admin Abuse is scheduled to start at 11 am UTC, during which you will have a chance of getting the rarest Mutations in the game. Consider joining the game beforehand to get the Admin Abuse-exclusive elements and improve your farm considerably.

What to expect from the Prison Event update

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Prison Event update will introduce five new gameplay elements to the experience as listed below:

New Event area

New bosses

New brainrots

New plants

Additional Rebirth levels

This event will set the benchmark for all future content in the experience, being the first of its kind. You can expect plenty of interactive content in the update, bringing novelty to the unique gameplay experience of this title. Furthermore, if you are already in the endgame stage, you will be able to reset your progress and earn a boost with new Rebirth levels.

Additional details on the event will be made available once it goes live in-game.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

When will the next Plants Vs Brainrots update arrive?

The next Plants Vs Brainrots update will arrive on October 4, 2025, at 12 pm UTC.

What is the theme of the next update?

The next update, titled the Prison Event update, is centered around Warden’s Prison and fighting off Prison-themed bosses.

Is Plants Vs Brainrots accessible for free?

Yes, the game is free-to-play, with only optional elements being locked behind a paywall.

