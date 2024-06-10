Plat's Murder Mystery 2: A survival guide

Plat's Murder Mystery 2 is a multiplayer survival arena Roblox title that takes inspiration from the beloved Murder Mystery 2 and other similar titles. In the game, players spawn as either the Murderer, the Sheriff, or the Innocent. The Murderer has to eliminate all Innocents before getting eliminated by the Sheriff to win the game and the Sheriff must take out the Murderer to win the game.

Be that as it may, to survive in the game can be a hefty task for beginners as well as veterans at times. Luckily, this handy guide acts as a compass for players who aspire to survive till the end of this title.

Survival in Plat's Murder Mystery 2: Everything you need to know

Surviving till the end

The in-game shop in Plat's MM2 (Image via Roblox)

The goal of the Murderer is to eliminate all Innocents or the Sheriff with a knife to win the round; on the other hand, the Sheriff and the Innocents must work in harmony to identify the Murderer and then the Sheriff must take him out to secure the round.

Pro Tip: Innocents must stick together in a group so that they can identify if anyone in their group goes missing. This gives the Murderer a hard time singling out their target since all of them are tightly bound.

Gameplay screenshot from Plat's MM2 (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians who spawn as Innocent gain Survival XP based on how many coins they manage to collect and how long they manage to stay alive, so the longer they stay alive and the more coins they collect, the more Survival XP they earn. To stay alive for a longer period, stay close to each other and never stay in one place for too long.

If the Sheriff is killed by the Murderer, Innocents can also gain additional Survival by picking up the pistol and taking down the Murderer before losing more Innocent lives. This additional XP and the coins they collect while navigating the map also translate to the overall coins earned.

Robloxians can also use the in-game voice chat feature or communication software like Discord to communicate their strategies and tactics to help find the Murderer with ease.

FAQs on Plat's Murder Mystery 2

When was Plat's Murder Mystery 2 released?

It was released almost three years ago by Origin Solutions, on August 30, 2023.

Is Plat's Murder Mystery 2 free to play?

There are optional in-game purchases, but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does it receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

