Plumrick O'Luck Fisch: How to catch, location, and more

As a part of the Fisch Lucky Event, you are required to catch five unique fish species and bring them to Clover McRich for the Shamrock Rod. Plumrick O’Luck is one such fish that can be acquired from a Lucky Event Pool, which only occurs during the event period. This species can be tricky to catch, particularly if you are a beginner exploring the early parts of the map.

This guide explains everything you need to know about the elusive Plumrick O’Luck and how to catch it in Fisch.

Breaking down the Plumrick O’Luck in Fisch

Overview and location

The Lucky Event area (Image via Roblox)

The Plumrick O’Luck is an event-exclusive Limited fish that can be caught as part of Clover McRich’s questline. As mentioned, it can be found in Lucky Event Pools, which spawn in random locations every 10 minutes. Since there are five featured fish species for the Lucky Event, there’s a one in five or 20% chance for the Plumrick O’Luck to show up.

This species’ base value is around 2,000 C$, which increases based on its weight. Its weight starts at 120 kg and can go up to 600 kg, which will affect the type of rod you use to catch it. It prefers the Rainy weather during Spring. You can manually trigger the weather by using a Tempest Totem, which spawns in Terrapin Cave.

Being an event-exclusive species, it is only available for a limited time. Once the Lucky Event ends on March 22, 2025, it will no longer be accessible for players to catch.

How to catch

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The most elementary requirement for this fish species is the Lucky Bait, which you can get by bringing up to three of the other Lucky Event fish to Clover McRich or opening Lucky Chests. Without this bait, it will be exceedingly difficult to get this fish species reliably.

Additionally, you will need a mid to late-game rod, such as Heaven’s Rod or Leviathan’s Fang Rod, to catch it. These rods boast a high weight capacity and luck rating, making it significantly easier to reel in the Plumrick O’Luck. They also help you work around the -55% progress speed debuff that the fish applies.

With these elements in your inventory, wait for the Plumrick O’Luck Lucky Event Pool to trigger, hop on a boat, and make a beeline toward the pool. Use the Tempest Totem to summon the Rainy Weather, equip your best rod and the Lucky Bait, and start fishing.

The catch rates for the Plumrick O’Luck are quite low, so it may take many tries before you can add it to your bestiary.

FAQs

Where is the Plumrick O’Luck found in Fisch?

The Plurmrick O’Luck may spawn in Lucky Event Pools, which, in turn, spawn randomly on the map in 10-minute intervals.

What is the best bait for the Plumrick O’Luck in Fisch?

The best bait for the Plumrick O’Luck is the Lucky Bait, which is available as part of the Lucky Event.

How long will the Plumrick O’Luck remain available to catch in Fisch?

Te Plumrick O’Luck will be available to catch in the game until March 22, 2025, which is also when the Lucky Event expires.

