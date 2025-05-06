Praying Mantis Grow a Garden: How to hatch and Ability

In Grow a Garden, the Praying Mantis was one of the first to be added to the game’s roster of Pets. This Pet belongs to the Mythical rarity, placing it among the rarest in the game. Available through the Bug Egg, the Praying Mantis is known for its ability to amplify the odds of Mutations in your crops. As such, it can be an invaluable addition to your farm, allowing you to multiply the value of its yield.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Praying Mantis in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Praying Mantis in Grow a Garden

How to hatch

The Pet Egg Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Praying Mantis can be hatched from the Bug Egg, which is the rarest Egg in the game. The Bug Egg has a 3% chance of showing up in Raphael’s Pet Egg Shop, making it an extremely infrequent spawn.

The egg costs 50,000,000 Cash, which places it strictly in the end game territory, and it requires eight hours to hatch. Alternatively, you can use 199 Robux to purchase it directly from the in-game Shop without waiting for Raphael’s Shop to reset.

Once the incubation period is over, the Egg assigns a random Pet to you. Of the pool of five Bug Egg Pets, the Praying Mantis has a 4% chance of showing up. It is the second rarest Pet in the pool, only behind the Divine Dragonfly Pet with a 1% pull rate.

Ability

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The Praying Mantis can activate its special Ability every minute and 20 seconds or 80 seconds. When it does so, it prays for 10 seconds, which applies a 1.5x Mutation boost for all crops within 10 studs. It doesn’t apply any specific Mutations; every type is fair game, and you have an equal chance of triggering any of them.

Because of this, the Mantis can be a highly RNG-reliant Pet, as it can either apply a low-multiplier Mutation like Big or a high-multiplier one like Rainbow. Since there’s always a chance for multiple crops to have such high-value Mutations, Praying Mantis is a great Pet to vie for.

FAQs

How to get Praying Mantis in Grow a Garden

Praying Mantis has a 4% chance of appearing when hatching a Bug Egg.

How much does the Bug Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

The Bug Egg costs 50,000,000 Cash when purchasing from Raphael’s Shop; it is priced at 199 Robux in the premium Shop.

How long is the incubation time for the Bug Egg in Grow a Garden?

The incubation time for the Bug Egg is eight hours.

