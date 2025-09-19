Pressure: Operation Heartburn guide

Pressure’s new update adds Operation Heartburn, a high-intensity game mode that expands the core mechanics of exploration and survival inside the game. Players are tasked with reclaiming a facility deep within the Hadal Blacksite’s lower Quarry, battling a Rotten Coral infestation while scavenging for limited resources.

This guide will walk you through how to access the mode, how its mechanics work, and what you can do to survive the onslaught of Revenants and complete the mission successfully.

Mastering Operation Heartburn in Pressure

Core gameplay

Venture to the depths of the Hadal Blacksite using the submarines (Image via Roblox)

To begin Operation Heartburn, follow the dark green tar-like trail to the lowest point of the facility. Once at the bottom, you must board one of several submarines, depending on team size, which can be 1, 2, or 4 players. When the submarine reaches maximum capacity or the timer runs out, you will be teleported to the depths of the Hadal Blacksite.

Upon being deployed, your objective will be to clear out four randomly generated quadrants infested by the Rotten Coral. Throughout the mission, you will be swarmed by Revenants, living corpses guarding each area. Clearing all quadrants reveals the heart of the infestation, which must be located and set ablaze to complete the operation.

Take down Revenants using your trusty Shotgun and clear out the facility (Image via Roblox)

Every player is equipped with a single shotgun that has eight rounds in a magazine. Ammunition is scarce, and you must scavenge it from drawers, cupboards, and ammo packs scattered throughout the map. Balancing aggressive play with careful resource management is essential for survival.

Pro tips and tricks

Pay attention to your health and stamina bars at all times (Image via Roblox)

Resource management is key. Always keep an eye out for your health bar, stamina bar, ammo packs, and storage containers, as they can be the difference between survival and failure. Stick with your teammates whenever possible, because Revenants can overwhelm isolated players quickly, especially in larger quadrants. Conserve stamina when there's no need to sprint, and always take cover and heal up whenever your health starts depleting.

Remember that your shotgun reloads in full eight-round clips, so time your reloads wisely rather than waiting until you are completely out. Reloading your shotgun takes roughly 8-9 seconds, so it's crucial to be mindful of your reloads and not do it recklessly when you're being pursued by a horde of Revenants.

Reach the exit after completing a quadrant and gear up for the next one (Image via Roblox)

Similarly, navigation matters a lot. Learning the layout of each quadrant early to identify choke points and potential fallback areas can be the difference between life and death. Additionally, you must use your flashlight at all times, even in brightly lit areas, as taking the time to turn it on in a tense situation or when you get ambushed by a Revenant can be disastrous.

Finally, do not rush the heart of the infestation. Clear surrounding enemies first to avoid being trapped while planting fire.

FAQs about Pressure Operation Heartburn

How do I start Pressure Operation Heartburn?

Follow the dark green tar-like trail to the bottom of the facility or take the elevator at the trail’s end. Once at the bottom, board a submarine suited to your team size. The match begins automatically when the submarine fills or the timer expires.

What weapons are available in Pressure Operation Heartburn?

Players receive one shotgun capable of firing eight rounds before it reloads. No other weapons are provided, making ammo scavenging crucial for survival.

How many players can join a submarine in Pressure Operation Heartburn?

There are three submarine sizes: 1-player, 2-player, and 4-player. Select the one matching your group size.

Where can I find ammunition in Pressure Operation Heartburn?

Ammo is hidden inside drawers, cupboards, and ammo packs scattered across the map. Keep exploring and checking containers to stay stocked.

