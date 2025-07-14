Prickly Pear in Grow a Garden: Seed price, how to get, and more

Grow a Garden includes a myriad of Summer-type Seeds, among which is the Mythical Prickly Pear. This species was introduced to the game with the Summer Harvest Event, but is still obtainable in July as of the Prehistoric Event. Prickly Pear also belongs to the group of species that produce Prickly Fruits, along with Durian, Dragon Fruit, and more.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Prickly Pear.

Breaking down Prickly Pear in Grow a Garden

Seed price and how to get

The Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

During the Summer Harvest Event, the Prickly Pear was available in the regular Seed Shop. It could be purchased for 555,000 Sheckles or 599 Robux during the event, making it suitable for mid-game players. However, the event has since ended, and the Seed has been removed from the Seed Shop stock.

Ad

Trending

Currently, you can get the Summer Harvest Event via the Summer Traveling Merchant. Like the other Traveling Merchants, the Summer Traveling Merchant has a chance to spawn every four hours, appearing next to the Seed Shop. Prickly Pear is available in this shop at the same price as it was in the standard Seed Shop, i.e., at 555,000 Sheckles or 599 Robux.

The Summer Traveling Merchant remains active for 30 minutes before disappearing, so seize your chance the moment the shop spawns.

Ad

Also read: How to get Traveler's Fruit Seed in Grow a Garden

Rarity, yield type, and sell value

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Prickly Pear was given the Mythical rarity, placing it among the upper echelon of Seed rarities in the game. It produces Fruits that sell for 7,000 Sheckles apiece, making it a decent mid-game option. With Mutations, this price can easily multiply by the dozens.

Ad

The Seed matures into a plant that is classified as a Multi-Harvest type. This means that once the plant starts producing Fruits, it will continue to do so until you remove it from your farm entirely. With Mutations and size boosts, its produce will recoup the Seed’s price in no time.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Prickly Pear in Grow a Garden

Ad

Prickly Pear can be obtained from the Summer Traveling Merchant for 555,000 Sheckles or 599 Robux.

What rarity does Prickly Pear belong to in Grow a Garden?

Prickly Pear has been assigned the Mythical rarity.

What is the base sell value of the Prickly Pear Fruit in Grow a Garden?

The base sell value of the Prickly Pear Fruit is 7,000 Sheckles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025