Prison Pump: A beginner’s guide

Prison Pump is a gym workout-style game where your objective is to become as strong as possible to defeat enemy gangs. You must train various muscle groups to prepare yourself for fights in the prison yard. As you continue to build up strength, you will face progressively more fearsome foes who serve as milestones for you to measure up to.

Read through this guide to get started on your journey to be the most fearsome prisoner at the detention center.

Getting started with Prison Pump

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The gist of Prison Pump is for you to train your body enough to defeat all enemy gang members in the area. This can be done by interacting with the myriad of training implements found in the prison yard. You can train your chest muscles, back muscles, arms, and legs with the training tools in the vicinity.

Training takes the form of a clicker experience, where you must rapidly tap until your stamina bar is empty. Each click raises your strength threshold, increasing the weight you can carry per rep. Consequently, sufficient training raises your stamina bat as well.

Once you’ve trained sufficiently, you may approach an opposing gang member and challenge them to a fight. The fights themselves do away with the stamina meter and are purely about filling up the bar at the top before you lose your hearts. If you can manage this, you will defeat the enemy with ease and earn Cash.

Controls

Fighting an enemy gang member (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump / Release: Spacebar

Spacebar Train / Fight: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Interact: E

Gameplay mechanics

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Training Simulator: If you’ve played a gym simulator before, this experience follows the same template. You start as a scrawny person who can’t lift much at all, and by the end, your avatar’s muscles are stacked on top of each other. Interact with the training implements to begin training and hit the Spacebar once you’re done.

If you’ve played a gym simulator before, this experience follows the same template. You start as a scrawny person who can’t lift much at all, and by the end, your avatar’s muscles are stacked on top of each other. Interact with the training implements to begin training and hit the Spacebar once you’re done. Muscle Groups: Your total power is an average of the strength gained by the different muscle groups in your avatar’s body. This makes it so you can’t neglect certain body parts in your training sessions. So, you must make sure your avatar’s bodybuilding journey remains consistent while fighting through hordes of prisoners.

Your total power is an average of the strength gained by the different muscle groups in your avatar’s body. This makes it so you can’t neglect certain body parts in your training sessions. So, you must make sure your avatar’s bodybuilding journey remains consistent while fighting through hordes of prisoners. Fights: Fights are largely numbers-based rather than skill-based, as in traditional fighting experiences. If you’ve trained enough to raise your power above a certain threshold, you won’t face any opposition in fights. Conversely, you can’t simply push your way through enemies with skill; you must be strong enough, otherwise, you will be knocked out in seconds.

Fights are largely numbers-based rather than skill-based, as in traditional fighting experiences. If you’ve trained enough to raise your power above a certain threshold, you won’t face any opposition in fights. Conversely, you can’t simply push your way through enemies with skill; you must be strong enough, otherwise, you will be knocked out in seconds. Auto Fight: The game includes an Auto Fight option to allow you to rest your hand during lengthy play sessions. While not as effective as fighting manually, the Auto-Fight option is a great substitute for those who would leave the grinding to the CPU.

The game includes an Auto Fight option to allow you to rest your hand during lengthy play sessions. While not as effective as fighting manually, the Auto-Fight option is a great substitute for those who would leave the grinding to the CPU. Gear: You can purchase gear from the vendor in the corner of the prison yard. The gear you receive is random, as the vendor offers different equipment pieces based on a random roll. Each roll costs 150 Cash, making it important to try and scrounge up some money before you face some of the toughest prisoners in the yard.

You can purchase gear from the vendor in the corner of the prison yard. The gear you receive is random, as the vendor offers different equipment pieces based on a random roll. Each roll costs 150 Cash, making it important to try and scrounge up some money before you face some of the toughest prisoners in the yard. Shop: There are various premium items available for you to purchase in this game. These items speed up your progress in the game by granting you boosts, cash packs, and more. Each of these elements can only be purchased using Robux.

FAQs

What is Prison Pump about?

Prison Pump is about becoming the most ferocious prisoner in the yard by training and getting into fights with gang member inmates.

Is Prison Pump accessible for free?

Yes, this experience can be accessed for free, with no associated premium cost.

How to earn Cash in Prison Pump

Cash can be earned by defeating other gang members found in the prison yard.

