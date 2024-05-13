Untitled Gym Game: A Definitive Guide

Untitled Gym Game is a weight-lifting Roblox experience, where you increase your strength level by going to the gym and exercising. It features various gym equipment that can be used to build multiple muscle groups of your avatar’s body.

Featuring a simple control scheme and a straightforward gameplay loop, this game is easy to pick up. As your strength level builds up, test out your gains with the Strength Tester machine to see how hard your punches hit.

If you’re new to Untitled Gym Game, this guide will give you a quick rundown of its basics while answering a few common questions.

An overview of Untitled Gym Game

Official Untitled Gym Game cover (Image via Roblox)

The core gameplay loop of Untitled Gym is simple: start your workout routine, exhaust your energy, and replenish it by drinking your energy drink. The more you work out, the better your overall strength will be.

Certain muscle groups are only receptive to stat improvements when you work out on particular machines. This gives the experience some depth, as you must manage your workout duration to avoid overworking one set of muscles.

As you gain strength, your avatar will be able to lift more weights as well. You can add existing weights to your workout machines or purchase them from the in-game shop for the same. The more weight you add to your machines, the better your gains, provided you match the required strength level.

The Supplement Shop (Image via Roblox)

Supporting the workout side of things is the supplement shop. Here, you can buy various workout supplements to boost your rate of muscle gain using in-game cash, as listed below:

Micronized Creatine: 1.5x gains for 5 minutes

1.5x gains for 5 minutes Creatine Monohydrate: 1.3x gains for 10 minutes

1.3x gains for 10 minutes Protein Shake: 1.1x gains for 15 minutes

1.1x gains for 15 minutes Coffee: Heals 25 energy per use

Heals 25 energy per use Monster Energy: Heals 50 energy per use

You can earn money by accessing it through the Rewards tab for periodic cash rewards or by accepting odd jobs. Having more money is always a good way to ensure your growth remains on the up and up.

Stats in Untitled Gym Game

Muscle group stats (Image via Roblox)

In Untitled Gym Game, you must keep track of the following key stats during workout sessions:

Chest

Shoulders

Triceps

Back

Biceps

Legs

Calves

Core

Neglecting any of these will show poorly on your character, as their overall strength will be affected as a consequence.

When trained to a certain level, your muscle groups will change color, indicating your overall strength at a single glance. At 500 million, your muscles will start glowing in a rainbow color, indicating that you’ve reached the pinnacle of strength.

Once your stats are high enough, leave the gym and approach the Boxing Machine to test out how strong you’ve become. Interact with it and your character will punch it with all of their might. Within a few seconds, a score between 1 and 999 will show up on the screen, just like the machines you see in carnivals.

Working out at the gym (Image via Roblox)

You can check the leaderboard as well to see how you stack up against fellow bodybuilders. If the score doesn’t satisfy you, return to the gym and continue crushing the four-by-fours. Soon enough, you will find your rightful place among the strongest in this Roblox experience.

FAQs

What is Untitled Gym Game about?

Untitled Gym Game is about working out and strengthening your body at the gym to become the strongest lifter in the world.

What is the best way to improve my strength in Untitled Gym Game?

The best way to improve your strength is to use supplements while working out, which will add a multiplier to your gains.

What is the best supplement in Untitled Gym Game?

The best supplement for improving your strength is the Protein Shake, which adds a 1.1x multiplier to your gains for 15 minutes.

