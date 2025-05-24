Prison Pump Maximum Gains update guide

Prison Pump is all about building muscle and unlocking new levels of power by training to the very limit. The Maximum Gains update focuses on this philosophy and introduces new weight types, Prestiges, gear, and more. It also rebalances certain aspects of the progression system to make the gameplay experience smoother. This update was introduced to the title on May 23, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Maximum Gains update for Prison Pump.

Breaking down the Maximum Gains update for Prison Pump

New additions

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The progression system has received two major introductions give you another goal to climb toward. These include new weight types that help you transcend your current limits, as well as 40 new Prestige levels. You can use the new training weights to attain the Prestige levels and show off your newfound power to friends.

In Prison 2, you can access Gear Shop, where you can purchase various gear pieces that help you in the climb to the pinnacle of power. Be sure to use your cash wisely and nab the best gear from the store.

Furthermore, the Maximum Gains update includes multiple cosmetic options with which you can customize your avatar. You can get the Demon skin by completing the associated quests, which you can view by visiting the Quest board. The skin is only available for a limited time, so consider finishing the missions to collect it.

The other addition to the cosmetics selection is a new batch of tattoos. You can now view and apply 10 new types of tattoos. Pick your favorite and adorn your avatar with the same to give its appearance a personal touch.

Bug fixes and gameplay changes

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Various gameplay fixes and alterations have been made to buffs, gear bonuses, Prestige levels, and potions to make their in-game roles function as intended. Potions have been rebalanced completely to make their role more effective in your journey toward a greater power.

Buffs like workout gain, stamina regeneration, eating speed, and cash generation have been made multiplicative. Previously, they were additive, so their effects were much lower than what they should have been.

Gear bonuses now apply correctly by multiplying into the aforementioned buffs, making them significantly more potent. You are now incentivized to equip the best possible gear from the shop, so consider seeking them out as soon as you have the cash.

Additionally, Prestige levels now correctly display the difference in the required strength between two levels. This was calculated incorrectly prior to this update, causing some issues with Prestige levels.

Lastly, the update makes it so that playing with friends gives you an additional 5% Workout gain. The boost is modest, but it can add up in the long run, particularly if you’re working your way toward later Prestige levels.

FAQs

When was the Maximum Gains update added to Prison Pump?

The Maximum Gains update was added to the game on May 23, 2025.

How to unlock the Demon skin in Prison Pump

The Demon skin can be unlocked by completing the associated missions on the Quests board.

How many new tattoos did the Maximum Gains update add to Prison Pump?

The Maximum Gains update added 10 new Tattoos to the experience.

