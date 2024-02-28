Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze: Starter Pokemon Training Guide and FAQs

Use our Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze training guide to make your starter Pokemon and the ones you capture the strongest on the Roblox server. The game runs on a Pokemon-themed battle system and gameplay mechanics. Your ultimate goals are to complete the main quest revolving around Team Eclipse and become an elite Pokemon Trainer.

Here is everything you should know to become the ultimate Pokemon Master in Roblox Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze.

Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze Pokemon Training Guide

How to play Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze?

Featured cover of the main menu

Once the game starts, your avatar will wake up in their bedroom. You'll be asked to type in your name on the Trainer Card. After this, use the stairs to reach your house's front door.

Once you step outside, the main quest starts with a forced interaction with Jake (NPC). He informs you to collect your first Pokémon at the laboratory.

Furthermore, Jake asks you to meet your NPC parents at the digging site before doing so. Take a right turn from your house, go straight, and run towards the left to reach the digging site.

Use the rocky stairs to talk to your avatar's NPC parents. Both appear to be discussing a dangerous situation and plan on hiding it from everybody to protect the latter.

Then, they plan to talk to Professor Cypress after you choose your first Pokemon. Accompany your NPC parents to the laboratory. Simply follow them or run straight from the digging site's entrance to find the lab.

How to choose your first Pokemon in Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze?

Starter Pokemon interface

Professor Cypress will give you a Pokedex and offer the featured Pokemon:

Bublbasor

Charminar

Squirtle

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawatt

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

You can also purchase the Natural Prism VIP Game Pass and interact with the lab assistant to buy another starter Pokémon for 25 Pokémon Dollars. When you are about to leave the lab, Jake will challenge you to a Pokémon battle.

Use your Pokémon to defeat his Eevee and earn 200 Pokémon Dollars after the battle. Coupled with that, the NPC parents will gift your avatar with a Brick Bronze necklace.

Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze early game guide

You can heal your Pokemon at the Pokemon Centre

Your Pokémon adventure starts from Route 1; head into the forest using the bridge. You will see an NPC adorned in green attire; talk to him to heal your Pokémon.

Walk inside the forest, and Bug Catcher Ralph, the first NPC Pokémon trainer, will challenge you to a battle. You can easily defeat his Wurmple twice and earn Exp Points for your Pokémon.

If you walk through the grass, you may encounter wild Pokémon. One can either escape this battle or try capturing a new Pokémon using the Pokéball. Initially, Jake will gift you six Pokéballs; you can purchase more at the PokéMart in the Pokémon Centre for 200 Pokémon Dollars.

That said, Wild Pokémon usually are at Lv. 3, so make sure to use them in small battles to slowly increase their EV and unlock new abilities. Keep in mind that defeating Wild Pokémon doesn't give many Exp Points when compared to defeating the trained ones

You will meet the following Pokemon Trainers en route to Cheshma Town:

Bug Catcher Ralph

Camper Jack

Picnicker Susie

However, the main quest continues before you open the door to reach the Route 1 lobby. Jake will take you back to the town, where you will be informed about the abduction of your parents. Additionally, you are told about Team Eclipse and their involvement in the kidnapping.

Battling Linda's Poochyena

After a short interaction, visit Cheshma Town using Route 1. Eclipse Member Linda will steal your necklace and run into the Gale Forest. Reach the end of the forest to challenge Linda to a Pokémon battle. Defeat her to further progress into the story mode.

You must challenge and battle eight Gym Leaders in Roria and learn about the truth behind your parents' kidnapping to become the ultimate Pokémon Master and triumph in Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze.

Pokemon training tips in Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze

Tips to remember when playing Project Bronze Forever

Defeat the Gym Leader in Silvent City to learn a new HM move, earn your first badge, and access Route 4. Your starter Pokémon will level up rapidly, and you can also evolve them. As the game progresses, battle Training Hotspots to earn Pokémon Dollars, Experience Points, and to increase a specific EV type.

Re-battles with Gym Leaders are possible after you relaunch the game. This way, you can easily earn significant Exp Points, money, and EV. Newbies are advised to save the game before exiting or turn on the autosave option in the settings.

FAQs on Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze

What accessories can you buy from Poke Mart in Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze?

You can purchase the following items in Poke Mart:

Poke Ball - 200 Pokemon Dollars

Potion - 300 Pokemon Dollars

Antitode - 100 Pokemon Dollars

Paralyze Heal - 150 Pokemon Dollars

What Pokemon does Eclipse Member Linda use in Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze?

Eclipse Member Linda uses Poochyena and Pancham to battle you in Gale Forest.

Are wild Pokemon worth capturing in Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze?

Yes, you are advised to capture certain rare wild Pokemon with powerful, evolved forms.

What kind of Pokemon can you capture in Project Bronze Forever Brick Bronze Routes?

Each Route boasts different types of Pokemon, ranging from the common ones to the rarest.

