Project Ghoul codes in Roblox: Free Spins, Yen and more (December 2022)

Roblox Project Ghoul codes can be redeemed for many rewards, like in-game money, Spins, and more. Players can use these to upgrade their weapons and also acquire better abilities. They can also purchase various skins to customize their avatars to help them stand out.
On their road to becoming a strong Ghoul in this Roblox game, players will kill and devour both NPCs and other players. One must also complete quests by shredding their opponents to pieces so they can take the enemies' resources.
In Project Ghoul, there are two options available to players. They can either play the part of a ghoul and hunt humans, or they can be a detective and try to stop the chaos brought about by the undead. To get a head start in this title, gamers can use the active codes mentioned in this article.
All free active and expired codes in Roblox Project Ghoul
Working codes in Roblox Project Ghoul
Below are the active codes in the game:
- Halloween2022 - This active code can be redeemed to get a Halloween mask, 50 Spins, 20 minutes of 2x materials, XP, boss drop, 80,000 Yen, 5,000 RC, and 2,500 of each material
- NARUTOGHOUL30K - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins
- NewCode1 - This active code can be redeemed to get 50 Spins and 30 minutes of 2x drop rate
- NewCode2 - This active code can be redeemed to get 50 Spins and 50 minutes of 2x XP
- SorryForResettingTrouble - This active code can be redeemed to get 25 Spins, 15 minutes of 2x XP and materials, and 10 mins 2x drop rate
- StarcodeBenni - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins
- Sub2BokTheGamer - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins
- Sub2FloatyZone - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins
- Sub2HunterGodSlayer - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins and 100,000 Yen
- Sub2JustYami - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spin
- Sub2Kakuja - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins
- subtoAlphamisfits - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins
- SubToJay - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins
- SubToKilik - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins
Roblox codes do not last forever and can suddenly stop working. This is why it is advised that players redeem these codes as soon as possible.
All inactive codes in Roblox Project Ghoul
Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 175KFAVS - This inactive code offered 15 Spins
- 35MVISITS - This inactive code offered 15 Spins
- 50KLIKES - This inactive code offered 15 Spins
- 55KLikes - This inactive code offered 20 Spins and 10 minutes of 2x boss-drop boost
- BleachSoon1 - This inactive code offered 25 Spins
- BleachSoon2 - This inactive code offered 25 Spins
- BleachSoon3 - This inactive code offered 25 Spins
- BleachSoon4 - This inactive code offered 25 spins
- Code1 - This inactive code offered 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x boss drop
- Code2 - This inactive code offered 25 spins and 15 minutes 2x boss drop
- Code3 - This inactive code offered 25 spins and 20 minutes 2x XP and materials
- Code4 - This inactive code offered 25 spins and 20 mins 2x XP and materials
- Easter - This inactive code offered 15 spins
- Kuzen - This inactive code offered 15 spins
- Re13th - This inactive code offered 15 spins and 20 minutes of 2x drops
- StrawTwo - This inactive code offered 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 mins 2x XP
- UpdateIsHere - This inactive code offered 15 spins, 20 minutes of 2x material, and XP
- UpdateSoon - This inactive code offered 35 spins
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Ghoul
You can follow these simple instructions to redeem any active code in the game:
- Start the game and select the menu button.
- Choose the info tab to see the text box.
- Enter an active code.
- Hit Enter.
Though gamers can manually enter the codes in the text box, this may lead to errors. This is why copy-pasting them from the list provided in this article is a better way to go.