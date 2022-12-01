Project Ghoul codes in Roblox: Free Spins, Yen and more (December 2022)

Roblox Project Ghoul codes can be redeemed for many rewards, like in-game money, Spins, and more. Players can use these to upgrade their weapons and also acquire better abilities. They can also purchase various skins to customize their avatars to help them stand out.

On their road to becoming a strong Ghoul in this Roblox game, players will kill and devour both NPCs and other players. One must also complete quests by shredding their opponents to pieces so they can take the enemies' resources.

In Project Ghoul, there are two options available to players. They can either play the part of a ghoul and hunt humans, or they can be a detective and try to stop the chaos brought about by the undead. To get a head start in this title, gamers can use the active codes mentioned in this article.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Working codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Below are the active codes in the game:

Halloween2022 - This active code can be redeemed to get a Halloween mask, 50 Spins, 20 minutes of 2x materials, XP, boss drop, 80,000 Yen, 5,000 RC, and 2,500 of each material

NARUTOGHOUL30K - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins

NewCode1 - This active code can be redeemed to get 50 Spins and 30 minutes of 2x drop rate

NewCode2 - This active code can be redeemed to get 50 Spins and 50 minutes of 2x XP

SorryForResettingTrouble - This active code can be redeemed to get 25 Spins, 15 minutes of 2x XP and materials, and 10 mins 2x drop rate

StarcodeBenni - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins

Sub2BokTheGamer - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins

Sub2FloatyZone - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins

Sub2HunterGodSlayer - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins and 100,000 Yen

Sub2JustYami - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spin

Sub2Kakuja - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins

subtoAlphamisfits - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins

SubToJay - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins

SubToKilik - This active code can be redeemed to get 15 Spins

Roblox codes do not last forever and can suddenly stop working. This is why it is advised that players redeem these codes as soon as possible.

All inactive codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

175KFAVS - This inactive code offered 15 Spins

35MVISITS - This inactive code offered 15 Spins

50KLIKES - This inactive code offered 15 Spins

55KLikes - This inactive code offered 20 Spins and 10 minutes of 2x boss-drop boost

BleachSoon1 - This inactive code offered 25 Spins

BleachSoon2 - This inactive code offered 25 Spins

BleachSoon3 - This inactive code offered 25 Spins

BleachSoon4 - This inactive code offered 25 spins

Code1 - This inactive code offered 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x boss drop

Code2 - This inactive code offered 25 spins and 15 minutes 2x boss drop

Code3 - This inactive code offered 25 spins and 20 minutes 2x XP and materials

Code4 - This inactive code offered 25 spins and 20 mins 2x XP and materials

Easter - This inactive code offered 15 spins

Kuzen - This inactive code offered 15 spins

Re13th - This inactive code offered 15 spins and 20 minutes of 2x drops

StrawTwo - This inactive code offered 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 mins 2x XP

UpdateIsHere - This inactive code offered 15 spins, 20 minutes of 2x material, and XP

UpdateSoon - This inactive code offered 35 spins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

You can follow these simple instructions to redeem any active code in the game:

Start the game and select the menu button.

Choose the info tab to see the text box.

Enter an active code.

Hit Enter.

Though gamers can manually enter the codes in the text box, this may lead to errors. This is why copy-pasting them from the list provided in this article is a better way to go.

