Project Satire codes in Roblox: Free Pokémon (September 2022)

Players can finally play with their favorite Pokemon in Roblox Project Satire. They need to start by catching them. Train them by battling other opponents and increasing their hit points. Players must ensure to always be ready for sudden challenges from other players.

Free codes can help players get free rare, legendary and shiny Pokemon. With strong Pokemon, they can defeat enemies easily and this will put them in the top spot of the game.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Project Satire

Active codes in Roblox Project Satire

Here are the active codes in the game:

2kMembers - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Pokémon

ARSENAL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Cinderace

finallyFix - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Pokémon

FluffyUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Christmas Pichu

HALAMADRID - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Pokémon

LongReuploadBruv - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Magcargo

NitroForMe - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Nitro Metagross

ProjectLegendsREAL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Pokémon

SpeedrunReupload - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Sceptile

t20 Moment - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Dusknoir

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Project Satire

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

$4KFCWings - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Blaziken

1500Members - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Event Farfetch'd

24k Magic - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Noivern

AprilFirstEen - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Mewtwo

AprilFirstTwee - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Mewtwo

Christmas2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Glalie

HerValentine - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Event HolyGardevoir

HisWhiteDay3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Event HolyGallade

Late1stAnni - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Charizard

NewYear2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Event Victini

OU Tournament - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Event Mew

Purified - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Event Lugia

PWC Ray Rizzo - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PWC PvP Metagross

RETURN1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Shiny Pikachu

Scroadman - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Scrafty

StayAloneLOL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Luvdisc

TournamentA - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Volcanion

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Satire

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

After the game has fully launched, complete the Professor Oak quest.

Travel to Viridian City and defeat gym leader brock to win the first badge.

Now you can look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen. Please select it.

The subsequent process must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code from the list in the text box and hit enter.

The promised Pokemon will be added instantly to their account.

Players can type the codes in the Roblox game as well. However, they are recommended to copy-paste it, as typing it out can lead to errors.

