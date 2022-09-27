Project Satire codes in Roblox: Free Pokémon (September 2022)

Players can finally play with their favorite Pokemon in Roblox Project Satire. They need to start by catching them. Train them by battling other opponents and increasing their hit points. Players must ensure to always be ready for sudden challenges from other players.
Free codes can help players get free rare, legendary and shiny Pokemon. With strong Pokemon, they can defeat enemies easily and this will put them in the top spot of the game.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Project Satire
Active codes in Roblox Project Satire
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 2kMembers - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Pokémon
- ARSENAL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Cinderace
- finallyFix - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Pokémon
- FluffyUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Christmas Pichu
- HALAMADRID - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Pokémon
- LongReuploadBruv - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Magcargo
- NitroForMe - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Nitro Metagross
- ProjectLegendsREAL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Pokémon
- SpeedrunReupload - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Sceptile
- t20 Moment - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Dusknoir
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Project Satire
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- $4KFCWings - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Blaziken
- 1500Members - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Event Farfetch'd
- 24k Magic - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Noivern
- AprilFirstEen - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Mewtwo
- AprilFirstTwee - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Mewtwo
- Christmas2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Glalie
- HerValentine - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Event HolyGardevoir
- HisWhiteDay3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Event HolyGallade
- Late1stAnni - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Charizard
- NewYear2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Event Victini
- OU Tournament - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Event Mew
- Purified - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Event Lugia
- PWC Ray Rizzo - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PWC PvP Metagross
- RETURN1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Shiny Pikachu
- Scroadman - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Scrafty
- StayAloneLOL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Luvdisc
- TournamentA - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn PvP Volcanion
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Satire
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:
- Start the game and wait for it to load.
- After the game has fully launched, complete the Professor Oak quest.
- Travel to Viridian City and defeat gym leader brock to win the first badge.
- Now you can look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen. Please select it.
- The subsequent process must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code from the list in the text box and hit enter.
- The promised Pokemon will be added instantly to their account.
Players can type the codes in the Roblox game as well. However, they are recommended to copy-paste it, as typing it out can lead to errors.