Project XL: Ability Tier List

Roblox Project XL is a role-playing game with an anime theme. In it, gamers can explore a vast map, acquire various abilities, defeat multiple NPCs as well as bosses, and ultimately become the most powerful player on the server. The game takes inspiration from several other Roblox masterpieces, such as Arcane Adventures, Project JoJo, King Piece, and many more.

Trying to choose the perfect ability can be an intimidating task. However, this guide helps with that by positioning all the available skills in various tiers. This way, you can choose the ability that resonates the most with them and their requirements. One thing worth mentioning before we proceed is that higher-tier skills are harder to obtain compared to lower-tier ones. With that out of the way, here is a tier list that includes all the abilities in Project XL.

The complete ability tier list in Project XL

S-tier: The powerhouses

Ability Name Rarity Eternal Horror Legendary Super Saiyan Broly Legendary Explosive Super Elite Vegeta Rare Ittoryu: Shusui Rare One For All: Prime Legendary Umpire of Annihilation: Beerus Legendary Warning From the Future: Goku Black Legendary Yami’s Dark Magic Rare

Gameplay cover for Project XL (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

These abilities are the best of the lost. They are extremely strong, versatile, and the hardest to acquire. Here's a rundown of all the tier-S skills and moves related to them that you can use by pressing the relevant keys:

Eternal Horror Legendary Super Saiyan Broly - Press E for Trap Shooter, R for Eraser Blow, C for Powered Shell, X for Omega Blaster, and Y for Legendary Super Saiyan.

Press E for Trap Shooter, R for Eraser Blow, C for Powered Shell, X for Omega Blaster, and Y for Legendary Super Saiyan. Explosive Super Elite Vegeta - Press E for Consecutive Energy Blasts, R for Explosive Wave, C for Meteor Drop, and X for Super Gallick Gun.

Press E for Consecutive Energy Blasts, R for Explosive Wave, C for Meteor Drop, and X for Super Gallick Gun. Ittoryu: Shusui - Press E for 360 Pound Cannon, R for Death-Lion Song, C for Demon Twister, and X for Flying Dragon Fire Blaze.

Press E for 360 Pound Cannon, R for Death-Lion Song, C for Demon Twister, and X for Flying Dragon Fire Blaze. One For All: Prime - Press E for Texas Smash, R for Oklahoma Smash, C for Carolina Smash, X for United States of Smash, and Y for Muscle Form.

Press E for Texas Smash, R for Oklahoma Smash, C for Carolina Smash, X for United States of Smash, and Y for Muscle Form. Umpire of Annihilation: Beerus - Press E for God Ki-Blasts Barrage, R for God Down, C for Spheres of Destruction, and X for Hakai.

Press E for God Ki-Blasts Barrage, R for God Down, C for Spheres of Destruction, and X for Hakai. Warning From the Future: Goku Black - Press E for Air Shockwave Cannon, R for Darkness Edge, C for God Split Cut, X for Super Black Kamehameha, and Y for Super Saiyan 2.

Press E for Air Shockwave Cannon, R for Darkness Edge, C for God Split Cut, X for Super Black Kamehameha, and Y for Super Saiyan 2. Yami’s Dark Magic - Press E for Dark Cloaked Avidya Wild Slash, R for Dark Cloaked Avidya Slash, C for Black Moon, and X for Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash Equinox.

A-tier: Solid choices

Ability Name Rarity Cremation Rare Diable Jambe Strength Electrification Rare Immutable Fighter Super Vegeta Rare Magma Knight Strength Moku Moku no mi Rare The Trump Card Goku Rare

Gameplay screenshot from Project XL (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

These abilities aren't the strongest in Project XL. That said, they can easily hold their own against one of the S-tier options. Here are all the abilities in the A-tier and the moves they let you use:

Cremation - Press E for Burst of Blue Flame, R for Blue Fire Raise, C for Blue Flame Ignition, and X for Cremation: Flashfire Fist.

Press E for Burst of Blue Flame, R for Blue Fire Raise, C for Blue Flame Ignition, and X for Cremation: Flashfire Fist. Diable Jambe - Press E for Diable Mouton Shot, R for Diable Table Kick Course, C for Diable Bouquetiere Shot, and X for Flambage Shot.

Press E for Diable Mouton Shot, R for Diable Table Kick Course, C for Diable Bouquetiere Shot, and X for Flambage Shot. Electrification - Press E for Pointer Shooter, R for Indiscriminate Discharge, C for Lightning Rod, and X for Indiscriminate Overkill.

Press E for Pointer Shooter, R for Indiscriminate Discharge, C for Lightning Rod, and X for Indiscriminate Overkill. Immutable Fighter Super Vegeta - Press E for Consecutive Energy Blast, R for Big Bang Attack, C for Meteor Drop, X for Final Flash, and Y for Super Vegeta

Press E for Consecutive Energy Blast, R for Big Bang Attack, C for Meteor Drop, X for Final Flash, and Y for Super Vegeta Magma Knight - Press E for Blazing Slash EX, R for Blazing Stomp EX, C for Blazing Double Slash EX, and X for Blazing Heat

Press E for Blazing Slash EX, R for Blazing Stomp EX, C for Blazing Double Slash EX, and X for Blazing Heat Moku Moku no mi - Press E for White Blow, R for White Out, C for White Spark, and X for White Crash

Press E for White Blow, R for White Out, C for White Spark, and X for White Crash The Trump Card Goku - Press E for Kamehameha, R for Meteor Rush, C for Meteor Crash, X for Super Spirit Bomb, and Y for Kaioken x20

B-tier: Respectable picks

Ability Name Rarity Bolt Master Strength Determined Defender Goku Rare Ferocious Saiyan Prince Super Saiyan Vegeta Rare Goro Goro no mi Rare Kage Kage no mi Rare Pika Pika no mi Rare Yami Yami no mi Rare

Screenshot of Project XL in-game Settings menu (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

In Project XL, the following are some of the most reliable abilities one can pick, as they are easier to obtain than the aforementioned skills and serve their purpose without stealing the spotlight from the S-tier and A-tier abilities. Here's a rundown of all the abilities in the B-tier:

Bolt Master - Press for E: Thunder Chain Punch EX, R for Martial Thunder EX, C for Unrivaled Haze, and X for Sky Breaker

Press for E: Thunder Chain Punch EX, R for Martial Thunder EX, C for Unrivaled Haze, and X for Sky Breaker Determined Defender Goku - Press E for Kamehameha, R for Kamehameha Boost, C for Shockwave, and X for Full Power Energy Blast Volley

Press E for Kamehameha, R for Kamehameha Boost, C for Shockwave, and X for Full Power Energy Blast Volley Ferocious Saiyan Prince Super Saiyan Vegeta - Press E for Meteor Heavy Punch, R for Meteor Crash, C for Meteor Drop, X for Final Flash, and Y for Super Saiyan Powerhouse

Press E for Meteor Heavy Punch, R for Meteor Crash, C for Meteor Drop, X for Final Flash, and Y for Super Saiyan Powerhouse Goro Goro no mi - Press E for El Thor, R for Vari, C for Kari, and X for Mamaragan

Press E for El Thor, R for Vari, C for Kari, and X for Mamaragan Kage Kage no mi - Press E for Brick Bat, R for Black Box, C for Shadow Walk, and X for Spiky Shadow Lizard

Press E for Brick Bat, R for Black Box, C for Shadow Walk, and X for Spiky Shadow Lizard Pika Pika no mi - Press E for Light Beam, R for Light Kick, C for Light Rays, and X for Yasakani String of Jewels

Press E for Light Beam, R for Light Kick, C for Light Rays, and X for Yasakani String of Jewels Yami Yami no mi - Press E for Liberation, R for Black Hole, C for Kurouzu, and X for Dark Matter

C-tier: The underdogs

Ability Name Rarity Black Leg Style Rare Gura Gura no mi Rare Ittoryu: Wado Ichimonji Common Mera Mera no mi Rare Scorching Spear Evolved Shock Fist Common Blaze Common Blazing Knight Common Burning Spear Common Fire Breath Common Purple Flare Common Simon's Dark Magic Common Sleep Inducing Gas Common Voice Common

Screenshot of the in-game Shop in Project XL (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

These options in this tier are not the strongest, nor do they have the best movesets. They are super easy to obtain and are great starter abilities for all budding Project XL Robloxians. These are all the abilities in the C tier:

Black Leg Style - Press E for Mouton Shot, R for Party Table Kick Course, C for Reception, and X for Anti-Manner Kick Course

Press E for Mouton Shot, R for Party Table Kick Course, C for Reception, and X for Anti-Manner Kick Course Gura Gura no mi - Press E for Hypocentre Attack, R for Helmet Splitter, C for Earth Shaker, and X for Strongest Rampage

Press E for Hypocentre Attack, R for Helmet Splitter, C for Earth Shaker, and X for Strongest Rampage Ittoryu: Wado Ichimonji - Press E for 36-Pound Phoenix, R for Lion Song, C for Demon Horse, and X for Fire Dragon Blaze

Press E for 36-Pound Phoenix, R for Lion Song, C for Demon Horse, and X for Fire Dragon Blaze Mera Mera no mi - Press E for Fire Fist, R for Fire Pillar, C for Fire Gun, and X for Flame Emperor

Press E for Fire Fist, R for Fire Pillar, C for Fire Gun, and X for Flame Emperor Scorching Spear - Press E for Axel Blaze EX, R for Axel Charge EX, C for Axel Burn EX, an X for Axel Raid

Press E for Axel Blaze EX, R for Axel Charge EX, C for Axel Burn EX, an X for Axel Raid Shock Fist - Press E for Thunder Chain Punch, R for Martial Thunder Fist, and C for Unrivaled Haze

Press E for Thunder Chain Punch, R for Martial Thunder Fist, and C for Unrivaled Haze Blaze - Press E for Blaze's Fireball and R for Blaze Blast

Press E for Blaze's Fireball and R for Blaze Blast Blazing Knight - Press E for Blazing Slash, R for Blazing Stomp, and C for Blazing Double Slash

Press E for Blazing Slash, R for Blazing Stomp, and C for Blazing Double Slash Burning Spear - Press E for Axel Blaze, R for Axel Charge, and C for Axel Burn

Press E for Axel Blaze, R for Axel Charge, and C for Axel Burn Fire Breath - Press E for Great Breath Blast and R for Fire Breathing

Press E for Great Breath Blast and R for Fire Breathing Purple Flare - Press E for Purple Rain and R for Purple Net

Press E for Purple Rain and R for Purple Net Simon’s Dark Magic - Press E for Dark Burst and R for Dark Moment

Press E for Dark Burst and R for Dark Moment Sleep Inducing Gas - Press E for Nerve Gas and R for Toxic Gas Typhoon

Press E for Nerve Gas and R for Toxic Gas Typhoon Voice - Press E for Loud Voice, R for Eardrum Shatter, and C for Screech

FAQs on Project XL abilities

What is the best ability in Project XL?

Eternal Horror Legendary Super Saiyan Broly is the best ability in Project XL, which is also the rarest and the most powerful one.

What is the best code in Project XL?

Currently, the best code in the game is LagFixed, which grants you 500,000 Gold and 2x Mastery for one hour. However, if you want to use these rewards, you have to be above level 200.

Also check: - Project XL Codes

When are new codes added to Project XL?

New codes for Project XL are added with major game updates, when the title hits certain milestones, and during holidays.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes