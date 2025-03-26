Protect The House codes (March 2025)

Redeeming active Protect The House codes will provide you with bonus rewards to increase your chances of survival. In this Roblox game, you and up to three other players spawn inside a house with a currency-printing machine. The task is to survive increasingly dangerous waves of SWAT teams and zombies while ensuring a steady flow of currency generated by the machine.

Ad

However, the machine's currency generation is quite slow, and you may compromise your team if you rely solely on it. To improve your chances of survival, redeem the latest codes to get Cash. You can then buy upgrades and special weapons while in the lobby.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Protect The House codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Protect The House codes

Shoot enemies to survive waves (Image via Roblox)

The working codes for this Roblox game are:

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Protect The House Code Rewards 1250LIKES Fire Cattleman Revolver Skin 300LIKES 200 Cash

Ad

Expired Protect The House codes

As of writing, there are no inactive codes. This section will be updated when a code is deactivated by the developers.

Also check: Latest Bee Training codes

How to redeem Roblox Protect The House codes

The Codes tab is indicated by a treasure chest icon (Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Protect The House:

Ad

Launch the Roblox application and open Protect The House.

Press the Codes tab on the left side.

tab on the left side. Type or paste an active code into the Enter Code Here text field.

text field. Hit the Redeem button to receive rewards.

When the redemption is successful, you'll see a text in green mentioning the claimed rewards.

Protect The House codes and their importance

Access the House Store to purchase different items (Image via Roblox)

Protect The House features ample weapons and perks for you to prepare for the challenge. Cash, the primary in-game currency, can be used to unlock house upgrades and buy special weapons and one-time buyables from the House Store. The title is in alpha, so this isn't the complete list of customizations. More could be added in the following updates.

Ad

You can also get skins by redeeming codes. They make your weapons more appealing and will make you stand out from others.

Protect The House code troubleshooting [how to fix]

"No code found" error in Protect The House (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for this experience are case-sensitive and must be entered accurately in the text box. Any change in the letter casing will result in an error. Moreover, typos and irrelevant spaces can render a code useless.

Ad

It is advised to copy and paste codes for faster and more accurate redemption in Protect The House. However, if you cannot claim rewards from a correctly entered code, it may have expired.

Also check: Latest Overtake codes

Where to find new Protect The House codes

There are several ways to check the newest codes for Protect The House. You can find them on the title's Roblox page as well as in-game, in the Update log. Moreover, you can visit the Protect The House Discord server and browse the channels to stay informed about freebies.

Ad

FAQs on Protect The House codes

How do gift codes benefit players in Roblox Protect The House?

Gift codes provide free weapon skins and in-game currency in Protect The House.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Protect The House?

The game shows an error message when players attempt to redeem a code twice. Thus, each code can be utilized once by an account.

Ad

When will new codes arrive for Protect The House?

Whenever the game is updated or reaches a new milestone, the developer typically releases fresh freebies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024