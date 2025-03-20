Overtake codes (March 2025)

Racers can utilize the active Overtake codes to get currency for purchasing new cars. In this Roblox experience, you earn Cash by hitting the accelerator and overtaking traffic at high speeds. Collisions are your enemy, as you are required to zoom past buses, cars, and trucks while having little regard for traffic rules.

Although you are handed a free vehicle at the start of the game, heavier and speedier vehicles can be obtained from the Dealership. Luckily, you don't always have to get Cash the hard way by speeding through oncoming traffic. Redeem the featured codes, purchase new wheels, and dominate the streets.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Overtake codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Overtake codes

Below are the active codes for Roblox Overtake. Make sure to redeem them quickly, as they may expire at any time.

List of active codes in Overtake Code Rewards 100K_VISITS 50,000 Cash SRYFORBUG 10,000 Cash 3K_FAVORITES 10,000 Cash

Expired Overtake codes

Many Roblox promo codes for the vehicle simulation experience have expired. Fortunately, they are replaced by active ones which provide similar rewards. You can check the inactive codes in the following section:

List of inactive codes in Overtake Code Rewards 50K_VISITS 50,000 Cash 2K_FAVORITES 25,000 Cash 200_FAVORITES Free rewards 8K_VISITS Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Overtake codes

Click the Codes tab to open the redemption window (Image via Roblox)

Follow these simple steps to redeem active codes in Overtake:

Fire up Overtake on Roblox.

Press the Shop button on the left, indicated by a shopping cart icon.

button on the left, indicated by a shopping cart icon. Select the Codes tab from the Shop. It can be seen above, next to Boosts.

tab from the Shop. It can be seen above, next to Boosts. Copy a code from the provided list and paste it in the Enter Code field.

field. Click Redeem to subm it a request for activating a code.

The message "Code redeemed" appears above the text box during successful redemptions. However, if you enter an active code twice, the "Already redeemed" notification can be seen.

Roblox Overtake codes and their importance

Click the Dealership tab to purchase new cars (Image via Roblox)

Cash acquired by redeeming codes can be used to purchase new vehicles from the in-game Dealership. By hovering the cursor over the cards, you can check their statistics, such as Drivetrain, Weight, Power, and Speed. There aren't many vehicles in the experience, but more could be added with future updates. Players may also get new customization options for their cars.

Overtake code troubleshooting [how to fix]

"Code does not exist!" error (Image via Roblox)

Due to the case sensitivity of the codes, players are advised to copy and paste them into the redemption box. Even the slightest alteration in the letter casing when using manual inputs can lead to an error. However, if an active code doesn't provide rewards, restart the experience. You may then get transferred to a different and updated server where the codes function properly.

Where to find new Overtake codes

Any new codes for Overtake are released in the EMZ Games Discord server. You can join the community and check each channel to stay informed about the latest freebies. However, a quicker method is to keep track of this page.

FAQs on Overtake codes

Which Overtake gift code provides the best rewards?

The code "100K_VISITS" gives 50,000 Cash, thereby providing the best rewards compared to other active ones.

When do active codes become invalid in Roblox Overtake?

The developer typically deactivates a code after releasing fresh ones for the game.

When will new codes for Overtake be released?

New codes are released on the social channels of the game to celebrate updates, events, and milestones.

