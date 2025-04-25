Punching Legends codes (April 2025)

Punching Legends codes offer different rewards to assist you in your goal of becoming the strongest player. Belonging to the clicker genre, this game centers on achieving Strength milestones and then performing Rebirths to get better multipliers and unique tokens. These tokens can be used to unlock new worlds and access more content.

Although Punching Legends features an auto-clicker feature for AFK grinding, redemption codes offer a quicker way to acquire Strength. Use them to bulk up your virtual avatar and then challenge others in a contest of strength.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Punching Legends codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Punching Legends codes

Use Potions to gain temporary yet crucial boosts (Image via Roblox)

The following list features all freebies for this Roblox experience:

List of active codes in Punching Legends Code Rewards Secret Double Strength Potion Release +500 Strength

Expired Punching Legends codes

There are currently no expired codes for this game.

How to redeem Roblox Punching Legends codes

The "ABX" icon indicates the Codes button in the game (Image via Roblox)

To redeem all active codes for Punching Legends, follow the steps below:

Open Punching Legends on Roblox.

Tap the Codes tab on the left side of the game screen.

Input an active code into the "Enter Code" text box.

Click on the green Verify button to submit the code and get rewards.

Punching Legends codes and their importance

Gain Strength to perform Rebirths (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes offer a shortcut for increasing your power in Punching Legends. Strength, which is commonly acquired through training, can be obtained instantly by redeeming a featured code. Additionally, the Double Strength Potion can be used to temporarily gain more power with each click. You can find all your acquired boosts by opening the Store menu and scrolling to the Potions section.

Accumulating Strength is crucial for performing Rebirths. With each new start, you get Rebirth Tokens for unlocking new auras and worlds. Rebirths also provide you with Gems that can be spent on different Upgrades.

Punching Legends code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Enter codes accurately to avoid errors during redemptions (Image via Roblox)

"You entered an invalid code!" error commonly arises when players make a typo or erroneously enter unnecessary spaces in the text box. Before clicking on the Verify button to submit a code, double-check your inputs for such mistakes. A better, faster alternative would be to start copying active codes from this guide and pasting them into the redemption box in the game.

Where to find new Punching Legends codes

To stay informed about the newest codes, regularly check the Roblox homepage of Punching Legends. The developer updates the game's description to list the new freebies, often releasing them to celebrate updates and special events.

FAQs on Punching Legends codes

What are the active codes for Roblox Punching Legends?

Secret and Release are the only active codes for this idle simulation game.

How many times can a Punching Legend code be redeemed?

Each code for Punching Legend can be used only once. The "Code already used" error is displayed when players try to use an active code twice.

When do the active codes for Punching Legends expire?

There is no official information about the expiration dates of the gift codes. To avoid missing out on any rewards, it is advised to redeem the active codes quickly.

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

