Rebirth Champions Ultimate codes (March 2025)

The active Rebirth Champions Ultimate codes can be redeemed to get free boosts and items. Created by Powerful Studio, this incremental simulator title has you hit the left mouse button repeatedly to get Clicks and then perform Rebirths. The competition centers on racking up the most amount of Clicks after equipping different Pets to increase the Click multiplier.

Resource collection in clicker games can be hectic, which is why developers often release codes to ease the grind. The freebies for Rebirth Champions Ultimate include fruits, potions, and rare items.

Active Rebirth Champions Ultimate codes

Rebirth Champions Ultimate is a clicker game (Image via Roblox)

The valid codes for the Roblox game can be found below:

List of active codes in Rebirth Champions Ultimate Code Rewards Release 1 Apple, 1 Grape, and 1 Luck Potion roksek Fruits Box @ncientick3t Ancient Ticket

Expired Rebirth Champions Ultimate codes

Rebirth Champions Ultimate currently has no expired codes. We'll update this section when any code becomes invalid.

How to redeem Rebirth Champions Ultimate codes

Click the gift box icon to jump to the redemption window (Image via Roblox)

The Shop tab, which includes the code box, is inaccessible until you complete the tutorial. You must follow these steps to redeem active codes in the game:

Launch Rebirth Champions Ultimate on Roblox.

Complete the tutorial to get access to the other tabs.

Click the Shop button on the left side, next to Pets.

button on the left side, next to Pets. Select the gift box icon or scroll to the bottom of the menu.

or scroll to the bottom of the menu. Copy an active code from the provided list and paste it into the text field.

Press the green arrow icon to submit a code activation request.

If you have just started the game, check our beginner's guide on Rebirth Champions Ultimate to learn the controls and understand the gameplay loop.

Rebirth Champions Ultimate codes and their importance

Hover your cursor over an item to know more about it (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Rebirth Champions Ultimate offer several useful items, which you can access after clicking the Pets tab. Fruits provide diverse boosts, although their duration and effect are shorter compared to Potions. The effect of each fruit lasts five minutes and they provide the following boosts:

Apple: Increases Clicks by 10%

Carrot: Increases Luck by 10%

Grapes: Increases Gem drop rate by 10%

Additionally, the code can offer Ancient Tickets that can be used in the Ancient Shop or the Spin Wheel.

Rebirth Champions Ultimate code troubleshooting [how to fix]

"This code does not exist!" error in Rebirth Champions Ultimate (Image via Roblox)

Precision is required when redeeming active codes in Rebirth Champions Ultimate. Given that they contain special characters and are case-sensitive, you must ensure that the entries in the text box are correct. Avoid typographical mistakes and alterations in the letter casing when inputting codes.

You can rely on the copy-paste method for redemptions. However, be cautious when copying active codes from this guide, as extra spaces might be copied mistakenly. Submit a redemption request after removing any unnecessary spaces.

Also check: Latest Block Mayhem 2 codes

Where to find new Rebirth Champions Ultimate codes

Developer Powerful Studio reveals new codes for Rebirth Champions Ultimate on their official social channels. To stay informed about them, join the Powerful Studio Discord server and check for any new posts in the "game-news" channel. Moreover, consider following Powerful Studio on X to receive the latest news.

FAQs on Rebirth Champions Ultimate codes

What are the rewards given by Rebirth Champions Ultimate codes?

The various freebies in the Roblox game include boosters such as fruits and potions, and rare items like Ancient Tickets.

How many times can you redeem a Rebirth Champions Ultimate code?

You can redeem a code only once in the Roblox title. If you try to utilize a code twice, the error "You have already redeemed this code" appears on the screen.

When do codes for Roblox Rebirth Champions Ultimate expire?

The developers don't publicly disclose the expiration dates of the gift codes. Thus, codes may lose their validity at any time.

