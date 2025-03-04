Red Eyes Stone Ninja Time guide

Red Eyes is one of the strongest Clans in Ninja Time, offering a slew of abilities that allow you to mow down enemies with ease. One of its main draws is the Susanoo skill, which can be acquired by completing the Friends quest and finding the Red Eyes Stone. You can find this Stone underneath the Uchiha Shelter building after completing the Friends quest.

Ad

Here’s how you can find the Red Eyes Stone in Ninja Time, along with an overview of Susanoo.

How to find the Red Eyes Stone in Ninja Time

Inviting a friend for the Friends quest (Image via Roblox)

The Red Eyes Stone in Ninja Time can be found as a part of the Friends quest, which requires you to reach Uchiha village. To get to this village, go to Konoha and follow the path to the southeast, leading you to the location. You must seek out the police station, where the Renegate NPC is being held.

Ad

Trending

Interacting with the Renegate NPC requires you to acquire the skill mode, Crimson Inferno. Crimson Inferno is available to players with the Meteor sub-clan of the Red Eyes clan. Getting this sub-clan is a matter of performing Spins. You must also level up your clan to 15 or higher.

With the mode active, talk to Renegate to initiate the Friends quest, the objective of which is to kill five friends. You can pick any friend to kill five times; it doesn’t matter if you choose the same friend or up to five different ones.

Ad

Once you’re done, go to the Uchiha Shelter building and approach the counter. Here, you will find blue buttons that you can step on to reveal a hidden pathway that leads you underground. Follow this path to find the Ancient Stone tablet and interact with it to unlock Susanoo.

Also read: Ninja Time Investigating the Bridge quest guide

About Susanoo

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Susanoo is a transformation that players with Red Eyes clans can achieve after interacting with the Ancient Stone Tablet. This transformation is inspired by the super mode of the same name in Naruto, which gives the user unique abilities.

Ad

Once activated, the player model changes and gets a set of skills based on their Red Eyes Clan. The different types of Susanoos available for the Red Eyes Clans include:

Armor Susanoo

Aura Susanoo

Muscle Susanoo

Perfect Susanoo

Rib Susanoo

Skeleton Susanoo

Activating this transformation requires you to fill the special meter using the Red Eyes Clan abilities. With the meter full, hold B to initiate the transformation, altering your avatar’s appearance and strengthening your abilities. You can maximize the power of your transformation through 50 Chakra investment, unlocking the final stage of the form.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Where is the Red Eyes Stone located in Ninja Time?

The Ancient Stone Tablet found as a part of the Friends quest is located underneath the Uchiha Shelter building in Uchiha Village.

How to unlock the Friends quest in Ninja Time

The Friends quest can be unlocked by entering the Crimson Inferno mode and interacting with the Renegate NPC in the Uchiha Village police building.

Ad

How to unlock Susanoo in Ninja Time

The Susanoo transformation can be unlocked by interacting with the Ancient Stone Tablet under the Uchiha Shelter building.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024