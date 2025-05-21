Red Giant Ant Grow a Garden: Pet price, what does it do, and trait

As a part of the Grow a Garden Blood Moon Update, the title has introduced a host of new Pets that boast various powerful abilities. The Red Giant Ant is one of the Pets in this batch and is available through the new Mythical Egg added to the Pet Eggs Shop. This Pet features a duplication passive ability, giving you more value each time you harvest a crop.
Let’s explore the various aspects of the Red Giant Ant.
Breaking down the Red Giant Ant in Grow a Garden
How to get and price
As mentioned earlier, the Red Giant Ant can be acquired through the Mythical Egg. This Egg is among the rarest in the game, with a 7% chance of appearing in the Pet Eggs Shop. This places it behind the Bug Egg, which has a 3% spawn chance in the Shop.
The Mythical Egg can be bought for eight million Sheckles and once you acquire the Egg, it may hatch into one of five different Pets. The Red Giant Ant has an 8.93% chance of being the one that hatches from the Egg..
After it finishes hatching, simply place the Egg on the field to reap the benefits of duplicated crops and Fruits.
Passive trait and what it does
The Red Giant Ant boasts one of the most powerful passive traits in the game: duplication. Its copying ability applies to both crops and Fruits. While plants only have a 5% chance of being duplicated, Fruits have a 10% chance. This ability triggers each time you harvest any crop on the field for as long as the Pet is on the farm.
Since harvesting is a central gameplay mechanic in this Roblox experience, you will see the duplication effect trigger numerous times. Because of this, you will soon acquire plenty of surplus wealth that can be used to invest in additional Fruits, Pets, and more.
FAQs
How to get the Red Giant Ant in Grow a Garden
The Red Giant Ant has an 8.93% chance of showing up when hatching the Mythical Egg.
What is the price of the Mythical Egg in Grow a Garden?
The Mythical Egg is priced at eight million Sheckles, making it the second most expensive Egg in the Pet Eggs Shop.
What ability does the Red Giant Ant have in Grow a Garden?
The Red Giant Ant has a small chance to duplicate the plant or its fruit each time you harvest it.
