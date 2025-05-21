Red Giant Ant Grow a Garden: Pet price, what does it do, and trait

As a part of the Grow a Garden Blood Moon Update, the title has introduced a host of new Pets that boast various powerful abilities. The Red Giant Ant is one of the Pets in this batch and is available through the new Mythical Egg added to the Pet Eggs Shop. This Pet features a duplication passive ability, giving you more value each time you harvest a crop.

Ad

Let’s explore the various aspects of the Red Giant Ant.

Breaking down the Red Giant Ant in Grow a Garden

How to get and price

The Pet Egg Shop (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, the Red Giant Ant can be acquired through the Mythical Egg. This Egg is among the rarest in the game, with a 7% chance of appearing in the Pet Eggs Shop. This places it behind the Bug Egg, which has a 3% spawn chance in the Shop.

Ad

Trending

The Mythical Egg can be bought for eight million Sheckles and once you acquire the Egg, it may hatch into one of five different Pets. The Red Giant Ant has an 8.93% chance of being the one that hatches from the Egg..

After it finishes hatching, simply place the Egg on the field to reap the benefits of duplicated crops and Fruits.

Also read: Grow a Garden Weather Events guide

Passive trait and what it does

Ad

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Red Giant Ant boasts one of the most powerful passive traits in the game: duplication. Its copying ability applies to both crops and Fruits. While plants only have a 5% chance of being duplicated, Fruits have a 10% chance. This ability triggers each time you harvest any crop on the field for as long as the Pet is on the farm.

Ad

Since harvesting is a central gameplay mechanic in this Roblox experience, you will see the duplication effect trigger numerous times. Because of this, you will soon acquire plenty of surplus wealth that can be used to invest in additional Fruits, Pets, and more.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Red Giant Ant in Grow a Garden

The Red Giant Ant has an 8.93% chance of showing up when hatching the Mythical Egg.

Ad

What is the price of the Mythical Egg in Grow a Garden?

The Mythical Egg is priced at eight million Sheckles, making it the second most expensive Egg in the Pet Eggs Shop.

What ability does the Red Giant Ant have in Grow a Garden?

The Red Giant Ant has a small chance to duplicate the plant or its fruit each time you harvest it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024