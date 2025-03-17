Regretevator - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Regretevator, the puzzle game set in an elevator, lets you earn a Token for The Hunt: Mega Edition by completing a special mission. Tokens for this platform-wide event can be used to redeem free UGCs, making them quite valuable. For this experience, you must survive the specified number of floors to earn the Token and add it to your collection.

Here’s how you can get the Token for The Hunt: Mega Edition in Regretevator.

How to start The Hunt in Regretevator



The main way to start The Hunt is to launch the game. You can start the game via the Roblox Player app or the teleporter in The Hunt: Mega Edition experience. For the latter, simply step into the portal marked with the game's name to reach its lobby.

Once in the game, a dialog with an NPC will trigger, informing you of the Roblox event. The challenge you must complete for the Token is to survive seven floors, after which you will receive the Token.

How to complete The Hunt in Regretevator



Completing the Hunt is a matter of surviving seven floors, which can take some getting used to. The game’s floors can be challenging for newcomers, so we recommend taking your time with this one.

Each level has a unique puzzle or platformer challenge you must figure out before the main threat eliminates you. You have a limited health pool that carries over between levels, making it important to keep your HP topped off for as long as possible.

Since the stages are randomized, there’s no way to detail what you may come across next. The challenges will grow fiercer and more difficult each time you clear one, so you must be ready to face any possibilities.

Once you finish the objectives, use The Hunt mission tracker to claim the Token. You can access the mission tracker from the corresponding icon on the top right.

FAQs

How do I claim The Hunt: Mega Edition Token in Regretevator?

You can get The Hunt: Mega Edition Token in this game by completing seven floors.

When is The Hunt: Mega Edition scheduled to end?

The platform-wide event will end on March 24, 2025.

Can The Hunt be completed quickly in Regretevator?

Depending on the stage RNG and your skill, this Hunt can be completed rather quickly.

