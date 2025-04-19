Rein Anime Last Stand: Unit overview, how to get, and more

Rein is a Celestial unit in Anime Last Stand with very high DPS and passive abilities that greatly amplify his damage. Based on Rin from Blue Lock, this unit is well-suited as your party’s primary damage dealer. His play style emphasizes teamwork, so you're incentivized to place him after every other unit has found a spot on the field. With the right evolution items, he can evolve into Rein (Destroyer).
We take a closer look at Rein in Anime Last Stand and see what his play style is all about.
Breaking down Rein in Anime Last Stand
Unit overview and how to get
Rein is a Water Element unit that can be summoned from Banner 3. This banner has a 1.25% chance to drop the character each time you perform a summon. You unlock it once you access World 2 and must spend 50 Jewels per summon on this banner. Alternatively, you can perform 10 summons at once for 500 Jewels. Since the banner rotates every hour, you may have to wait awhile before Rein shows up.
As Rein (Destroyer), this unit is purely focused on DPS, with both of his passives bolstering his high firepower. His first passive is The Ultimate Egoist, which amplifies his damage by 10% for each allied unit (farms excluded) within his range up to a maximum of 50%. This boost will decrease by 10% per unit above five, which means that you must avoid placing more than five while using Rein.
The second passive is Curve Shot, which triggers every five attacks. This special attack does 1.5x his regular damage and each Curve Shot increases his range by 1% (max 10%).
Evolution and upgrades
You can evolve Rein into Rein (Destroyer) using the following items:
- 1 x Destruction Eye
- 100 x Water Essence
- 4 x Mythic Spirit Shards
- 7 x Legendary Spirit Shards
Listed below are the stats of Rein (Destroyer) at Level 85, giving you a detailed look at his damage, DPS, Range, and SPA:
Reaching Upgrade level 7 grants him access to Egoist’s Dribble and changes his attack type from Ground to Hybrid.
FAQs
How to get Rein in Anime Last Stand
Rein is exclusively available from Banner 3, which is unlocked upon unlocking World 2.
How do I evolve Rein in to Rein (Destroyer) in Anime Last Stand?
Rein can be evolved into Rein (Destroyer) using 1 x Destruction Eye, 100 x Water Essence, 4 x Mythic Spirit Shards, and 7 x Legendary Spirit Shards.
Is Anime Last Stand available for free?
Yes, the game can be played for free without requiring any mandatory Robux purchases.
