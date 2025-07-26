Rivals Hardcore Parkour guide

Rivals routinely cycles between different limited-time game modes, and the latest of these is the Hardcore Parkour mode. Hardcore Parkour is all about racing an opponent in an obstacle course, where the first person to reach the end wins. It’s a simple game mode with straightforward rules, which anyone can jump into without any trouble.
This guide will give you a rundown of what Hardcore Parkour is all about in Rivals.
An overview of the Hardcore Parkour mode in Rivals
Hardcore Parkour does away with what has been the bread-and-butter of the experience since its inception: the shooting mechanics. Despite primarily being a versus mode, it is solely focused on racing the opponent instead of gunning them down. Since the mode does not involve any offensive maneuvers, the winner is determined by the participants’ mastery of the game’s movement mechanics.
At the beginning of a match, you and the other participants will be placed at the starting line of an elaborate obstacle course. Your objective is to continue hitting checkpoints along the way to the finish line; the player who reaches the finish line first wins. All participants can fall off the edge without any consequences; the main point is for one to reach the end.
Dying by falling off an edge or coming in contact with the glowing blocks does have a major setback. You do respawn, albeit at a slight delay that gives your rival a major advantage. If they were behind you at the time of death, they will catch up very quickly. Alternatively, if they were ahead of you when you fell, you will have a harder time catching up to them.
The Shooting Range has plenty of platforms to help you brush up on the movement mechanics in a low-stakes environment. It can serve as a perfect training ground for this limited-time game mode.
Hardcore Parkour is set to leave the experience on August 1, 2025.
Hardcore Parkour variations
Hardcore Parkour comes in three variations: 1v1, 2v2, and 5v5. 1v1 is the simplest variation where two players test their parkour skills against each other in a standard duel-esque setting.
With 2v2s and 5v5s, the mode becomes a mad dash to the end to score points and win rounds. All participants try to reach the finish line before the others and secure points for their side to claim victory for the round. The team to win three rounds first wins the match.
FAQs
When was the Hardcore Parkour mode added to Rivals?
The Hardcore Parkour mode was added to the game on July 25, 2025.
How long will Hardcore Parkour mode remain available in Rivals?
The Hardcore Parkour mode will be available until August 1, 2025.
What is the objective of the Hardcore Parkour mode in Rivals?
The Hardcore Parkour mode has you race against another opponent in an obstacle course where the first player to reach the end wins.
