Rivals Update 13 patch notes

Update 13 marks the 13th major Rivals update since the title's release, bringing old favorites back while introducing new gameplay elements. The patch brings new content, including a game mode, skins, balance changes, and more. It also fixes several known bugs and makes quality-of-life improvements to enhance the overall experience.

Ad

This article includes the complete official patch notes for Rivals Update 13.

Official patch notes for Rivals Update 13

1st Birthday

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

It’s RIVALS’ first ever birthday - the game was released on June 28, 2024!

Thank you all for playing RIVALS, it’s been an incredible year and we’re super excited to keep pushing RIVALS to be the best FPS game ever on Roblox!

To celebrate, we’ve thrown a birthday party in the hub! There’s also two new maps that can be purchased in the Shop - only available during birthday parties!

Ad

Trending

Rotating Queues

The brand-new, rotating game mode queues are here!

From now on, experience a brand new game mode every week in the Play page!

Brand new game modes will be releasing WEEKLY for the rest of the summer, starting with Juggernaut!

Arcade Server

There’s been a lot of changes made to the traditional game modes - Team Deathmatch & Free For All!

To start off, both of these game modes have been merged into one place - the Arcade Server!

Games in the Arcade Server will now alternate between all available game modes one after another!

To keep gameplay fresh, we’ve limited the number of votable maps in the Arcade Server to three. However, we also made it so that the map with the most votes will *always* win!

Game modes inside of the Arcade Server have also been given Health & Ammo Drop! After eliminating a player, they’ll drop Health & Ammo, which you can use to replenish your losses and continue battling!

You can now also quickly respawn in the Arcade Server. Simply press your Jump keybind or tap the Respawn button!

We understand that many of you prefer playing these game modes over classic duels, which is why Daily Tasks and Bonus Tasks can now be completed in the Arcade Server!

Ad

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch has been completely changed!

Instead of players competing against their own teammates for the individual win, entire teams can now win the game!

Eliminating an enemy player now increases your team’s score. Once your team reaches 250 points, everyone on your team wins!

You may now switch teams while playing Team Deathmatch, so long as the enemy team isn’t too big!

Play now in the Arcade Server!

Ad

Gun Game

A brand new game mode is here in the Arcade Server - Gun Game!

Race through a random sequence of weapons to be the first to eliminate a player with the Glast Shard!

You don’t need to have any weapons unlocked to enjoy this game mode - experience RIVALS’ entire arsenal of weapons for free!

Gun Game supports up to 16 players, has Health & Ammo Drops, supports completing your Daily Tasks & Bonus Tasks, and contains all of the other great things the Arcade Server has to offer!

Play now in the Arcade Server!

Ad

Private Servers

We want Private Servers to be a place where all players can play the game for fun with their friends. With that being said, here are the amazing new things we’ve added to Private Servers!

You can now use locked weapons while in a Private Server! This feature can be turned off by the Private Server owner.

Private Server owners can now change a bunch of settings for the queue pads! You can now change the duel mode, number of players, turn on unlimited time, and more!

Every single old & upcoming game mode is now available to play in Private Servers!

Gun Game is now available to play in Private Servers, too!

By the way… Private Servers are completely FREE! No strings attached!

Ad

Skins

There’s 11 new skins added to the Skin Case 3!

NEW Legendary Spray Bottle skin for the Spray!

NEW Legendary Void Rifle skin for the Energy Rifle!

NEW Legendary Gunsaw skin for the Gunblade!

NEW Rare Cerulean Axe skin for the Battle Axe!

NEW Rare Air Horn skin for the Warhorn!

NEW Rare Masterpiece skin for the Riot Shield!

NEW Rare Hydrop Pistols skin for the Energy Pistols!

NEW Rare Shady Chicken Sandwich skin for the Jump Pad!

NEW Rare Violin Crossbow skin for the Crossbow!

NEW Common Bag o’Money skin for the Satchel!

NEW Common Shurikens skin for the Daggers!

All of these skins are now available in Skin Case 3!

Ad

Key Bundles

The Legendary Key Bundle now contains the brand new Mythical Shotkey skin for the Shotgun!

The Ultra Key Bundle now contains the brand new Mythical Keyzi skin for the Uzi!

Balance Changes

Burst Rifle

“The Burst Rifle’s sustain damage is too strong for its intended playstyle.”

Increased cooldown from 0.5 seconds to 0.6 seconds.

Max Ammo decreased from 21 to 15.

Max Ammo Reserve decreased from 63 to 60.

Energy Rifle

“The Energy Rifle continues to lack in performance.”

Bounce Redirection Angle increased from 10 degrees to 15 degrees.

Ad

Grenade Launcher

“We want the Grenade Launcher to compete with the RPG and to make juggling easier.”

Projectile speed increased from 75 studs/s to 90 studs/s.

Slingshot

“The Slingshot’s large hitboxes are frustrating to play against.”

Projectile hitbox size decreased from five studs to 2.5 studs.

Critical hit multiplier increased from 1.0x to 1.25x.

Spray

“The Spray should feel much quicker without affecting its DPS.”

Cooldown decreased from 0.6 seconds to 0.4 seconds.

Damage decreased from eight to six.

Ad

Jump Pad

“The Jump Pad proved to be too weak on release.”

Max Ammo increased from 1 to 2.

Launch velocity increased by 20%.

Also read: Rivals Ranked guide

Other changes and bug fixes in Rivals Update 13

Other

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

You can now rematch after a duel ends if you play through matchmaking.

Big Onyx has been added to the 1v1v1 and 2v2v2 map pools.

Splash now has a smaller playable area.

High ELO ranked duels no longer support rematching to prevent abuse.

Hiding your HUD will no longer hide the map voting screen.

You can now see all of your recent notifications in the new Inbox page.

Dozens of quality-of-life additions & fixes for controller players.

You can now speak to the NPCs in the lobby.

Improved top bar & queue UI.

Ad

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with Trowel that allowed players to fling themselves really fast.

Fixed a bug where mobile players were able to perform a mini double-jump after slide jumping.

Fixed a bug where animations wouldn’t play properly when spectating a player using the Gunblade.

Fixed a bug where animations wouldn’t play properly when spectating a player using the Gunblade.

Fixed a bug where the mobile aim button stayed on after shooting with the Sniper and Crossbow, as well as reloading while aiming & shooting with most guns.

Projectile weapons such as Bow & Daggers should now have much more reliable hitboxes.

Fixed a bug where nametags would incorrectly show up during a duel.

Fixed a buf in Crossroads & Big Crossroads where players could stand on top of the invisible walls.

Fixed a bug in Station where players could fall through the train tracks.

Fixed a few spawns in Station that would make you fall through the map.

Fixed a bug where sliding into a train cart in Station would eliminate you.

Fixed a bug where you could hide under the water in Splash and Big Splash.

Fixed a bug where you could hide under the map in Graveyard & Big Graveyard.

Fixed a bug in all maps where players were able to stand on top of the invisible parts.

Fixed a bug where the crosshair UI wasn’t centered on some mobile devices.

Fixed a rare bug where the Subspace Tripmine could cause players to be flung into the void.

Fixed a visual bug when wrapping the Megaphone skin.

Fixed a bug where high ELO players in Ranked would incorrectly receive dodge penalties when their teammates wouldn’t connect.

Fixed a bug where there could be more than 200 Archnemesis players if players were either tied with #200 or were leaderboard banned and had enough ELO to be in the top 200.

Fixed a bug where Ranked players in Platinum 1 and Platinum 2 would still receive Daily ELO Shields.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Rivals Update 13 focused on?

Update 13 focuses on implementing new game modes weekly for the duration of the summer season in Rivals.

Is Rivals available for free?

Yes, Rivals can be played for free without having to make any premium purchases.

How many players does Gun Game support in Rivals?

Gun Game can support up to 16 players at once in Rivals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025