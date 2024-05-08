Ro Ghoul Codes (May 2024)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified May 08, 2024 08:08 GMT
Ro Ghoul Codes
Latest codes in Ro Ghoul (Image via Roblox)

Use Ro Ghoul Codes to your advantage to gain an upper hand over other players in this Roblox game. Among the various combat games that have become quite popular on Roblox, Ro Ghoul stands out since it draws influence from the anime series Tokyo Ghoul. On occasion, Ro Ghoul gives out codes as freebies to commemorate in-game achievements.

This horror RPG offers everything you desire in a game, which is why you should consistently redeem codes for Ro Ghoul. The redeemed items are crucial allowing you to enhance your character significantly. Whether you opt to be a Ghoul or a Counter-Ghoul, these items will facilitate task completion and progression to more challenging assignments.

All Ro Ghoul Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Ro Ghoul (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Free Active codes in Ro Ghoul (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeem these codes as soon as possible to make sure you get these alluring rewards because they can expire at any time.

List of Active Ro Ghoul Codes

CODES

REWARDS

!Code ReCode!

30 color credits (NEW)

!Code ALL HAIL PVP KING BLOOD!

Exclusive mask

!Code Hallow23

1,000,000 RC and 500,000 yen

!Code ANNIVERSARY-5

4,000,000 RC and 4,000,000 yen

!TrafMask

One traf mask

!Code 500MV

500k RC and 500k yen

!Code 1M FAVS

1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 yen

!Code ANNIVERSARY-6

6m RC, 60m yen, and 60 color credits

!Code Gullible

Rewards

!Code Ribbon

30 color credits

!Code HAPPY 2024

RC, yen, and color credits

!Code STAR OF 2024

Exclusive mask

!Code 2M FAVS

Rewards

!Code XMAS23

1,00,000 RC and 500k yen

Inactive Ro Ghoul codes

Over the past several revisions, the majority of the older codes in Ro Ghoul have expired.

List of Ro Ghoul Inactive Codes

CODES

REWARDS

!Roziku

Free Rewards

!Code FollowGODisPP

Free Rewards

!Code 300MV

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2Tokiitou

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2КоПанда

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2ItsBear

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2KeizoHaHa

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2MaTunMCS

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2MIANNN

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2NaiMark

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2Sky1Ms

Free Rewards

!Code Traftheopest

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2RedDeMon

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2Telanthric

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2NanoProdigy

Free Rewards

!Code ANNIVERSARY-2

Free Rewards

!ibemask

Free Rewards

!Code HNY2020

Free Rewards

!Code ANNIVERSARY-4

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2ibemaine

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2Praveen

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2Roball

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2Sagee4

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2xAomSakarin

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2Sky1Ms

Free Rewards

!RoballMask

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2EDITTY

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2GoldenOwl

Free Rewards

!Code Sub22KMz

Free Rewards

!Code Sub2Axiore

Free Rewards

How to redeem Ro Ghoul codes?

Redeem codes in Ro Ghoul (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Redeem codes in Ro Ghoul (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below to redeem codes in Ro Ghoul:

  • Open Ro Ghoul in Roblox.
  • Open the in-game chat.
  • Copy and Paste the code from this guide into the in-game chat box.
  • A speech bubble will appear above your character confirming the activation.
  • Enjoy the rewards.

What are Ro Ghoul codes about, and what’s their importance?

Giant Monster of Ro Ghoul (Image via Roblox)
Giant Monster of Ro Ghoul (Image via Roblox)

Applying the latest codes for Ro Ghoul boosts survival chances in the game's tough environment. The updated codes offer essential in-game currency and even unique masks to stand out. Utilize these codes for free RC and Yen, aiding survival in the challenging PvP arena. Thanks to these codes, you can enhance your Ghoul and get eye-catching masks with your friends.

Ro Ghoul codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Ro Ghoul invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Ro Ghoul invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The majority of codes for Ro Ghoul begin with an exclamation point and contain the term 'code'. It's important to type the code exactly, making sure to capitalize every word.

Codes for this game are made up of different letters, numbers, and symbol combinations. Manually inputting them can easily result in typos. It is advised to copy and paste the codes straight from this guide into the game to prevent mistakes.

Where to find new Ro Ghoul codes?

Visit the developer's account @SushiWalrus3D on X or join the official Ro Ghoul Discord channel to obtain the latest codes and remain informed about all game-related news.

FAQs on Ro Ghoul codes

What is the latest Ro Ghoul code?

The latest code in Ro Ghoul is "!Code ReCode!", which grants you 30 color credits.

Which code provides the best rewards in Ro Ghoul?

The code "!Code ANNIVERSARY-6" grants you 6m RC, 60m yen, and 60 color credits, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Ro Ghoul?

The codes offer essential free RC, Yen, and unique masks to stand out, aiding survival in the challenging PvP arena.

हिन्दी