Roblox Aincrad Adventure Codes for January 2023: Free spins and resets

Introduced by Imagination Studios, the Roblox game Aincrad Adventures features players mining different ores for resources. Users can access higher-grade tools and new global locations with more precious ores as they mine gems.

Players mine various ores, gems, and other resources to improve their equipment, discover new areas, and find precious and uncommon materials.

Players begin their quest with simple equipment like pickaxes, shovels, and buckets and utilize them to dig out ore and jewels. Their tools must be updated to increase their efficiency and gain access to ore veins with higher ore concentrations.

Powerful equipment and tools can be crafted using the gathered resources. Players can make strong armor and tools by fusing various ores and jewels. These tools can be utilized to access more lucrative resources and challenging locations.

Aincrad Adventures allows players to redeem codes that can be used to obtain rewards like spins and resets. These codes can be found in various locations, such as the official Aincrad Adventures Twitter page or other Roblox-related websites.

Below is a list of all the current Aincrad Adventures codes that players can redeem or exchange for freebies:

The developers only released two codes for the New Year. Users can redeem them to get spins and resets:

!3K - Use this code to obtain Four spins

!FREERESET - Use this code to obtain Skill point reset

List of inactive codes in Aincrad Adventure

The following code is no longer valid for Aincrad Adventure. Gamers can still attempt to use it in the event that it still functions.

!SORRY - Use this code to obtain Redeem code for 4 Free Spins

How to redeem all active codes in Roblox Aincrad Adventure

Once users obtain functional codes, they can utilize the Aincrad Adventure in-game codes by following the steps below:

Launch Aincrad Adventure after launching Roblox on your smartphone.

Open the chatbox located at the top left corner of the screen.

A code should be copied and pasted there from the list above.

Hit enter to collect your reward.

Users can copy and paste the codes during the redemption procedure. Typographical and spelling errors are removed with this method, which also offers a straightforward redemption process.

