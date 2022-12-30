Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) codes (January 2023)

Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure codes can be redeemed for rewards like Arrows, Rokakaka, and more. Unfortunately, there are only two active codes available right now. For updates regarding new ones, players can follow the title's creator on their Twitter account, @KeeUzu.

Your Bizarre Adventure is inspired by the well-known Japanese animated series called JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. In this title, players embark on a wild quest to become the top Stand master, just like Joseph Joestar. Here are the active and inactive codes in this game for January 2023.

Free active and inactive codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

All active codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Your Bizarre Adventure:

HUGE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, Rokakaka

YareYareDawa - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive Lucky Arrow

All the inactive codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in Your Bizarre Adventure anymore:

100kSubsLesGOO - This code was redeemed in the game for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

200kLikesBruh - This code was redeemed in the game for four Redeemed Rokakaka, four Arrows

262kStand - This code was redeemed in the game for a reward (3+ Prestige required)

344k_Likes - This code was redeemed in the game for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow

GIMMETUSK - This code was redeemed in the game for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

GiveMeSixPistols - This code was redeemed in the game for a reward

ily - This code was redeemed in the game for a free reward (3+ Prestige required)

Le225kDub - This code was redeemed in the game for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow (3+ Prestige required)

LUCKY_420k_LIKES - This code was redeemed in the game for Lucky Arrow

Nostalgic - This code was redeemed in the game for a reward (1+ Prestige required)

sryForLeShutdownz - This code was redeemed in the game for five Redeemed Rokakakas, five Redeemed Mysterious Arrows (3+ Prestige required)

Star Code Infernasu - This code was redeemed in the game for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP (1+ Prestige required)

ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! - This code was redeemed in the game for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow (3+ Prestige required)

THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow (1+ Prestige required)

ThxFor200k - This code was redeemed in the game for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow (3+ Prestige required)

ThxFor30kSubs - This code was redeemed in the game for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows (3+ Prestige required)

ThxVeryDelicious - This code was redeemed in the game for a reward (3+ Prestige required)

Yay237k - This code was redeemed in the game for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow (3+ Prestige required)

Yay242k - This code was redeemed in the game for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, two Rokakaka, three Mysterious Arrow (3+ Prestige required)

Yay251k - This code was redeemed in the game for two Pure Rokakaka, three Rokakaka (3+ Prestige required)

YES150kSubs - This code was redeemed in the game for Rib Cage and Left Arm

YummersOneMillionLikes - This code was redeemed in the game for free rewards

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

You can use these easy steps to redeem any active code in Your Bizarre Adventure:

Start the game.

Open the Menu and select the Settings option. A pop-up window will appear with a text box for you to enter the code.

Copy and paste one of the two codes provided earlier and hit the Redeem code button.

The rewards will be credited to your Roblox account immediately.

