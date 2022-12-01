Roblox Alien Tycoon codes for December 2022: Free boosts

Alien Tycoon is a comedic space tycoon experience that was released in Roblox this July. Despite being a new game, it has accumulated 1.4 million visits in a short period of time. Additionally, 12,854 players have added it to their 'Favorite' list.

In Alien Tycoon, players must build and manage an alien-producing factory. They can produce different species of aliens and become the wealthiest alien tycoon on the server.

Players can head out into the world to collect rewards from craters formed by meteor impact and research various kinds of alien species. They can also assemble an army of aliens to go on an all-out battle with other tycoons in the game.

To speed up the production rate of the factory in Alien Tycoon, players will need boosts. Luckily for them, certain codes in the game provide multiple boosts that can help them in their endeavors.

Active codes in Roblox Alien Tycoon for December 2022

Given below are all the active codes in Alien Tycoon that will grant free boosts in December 2022:

HALLOWEEN - Players can redeem this code to receive Alienbux Boost in the game.

- Players can redeem this code to receive Alienbux Boost in the game. SUS - Players can redeem this code to receive a 20-minute Alienbux Boost in the game.

- Players can redeem this code to receive a 20-minute Alienbux Boost in the game. UPDATE1 - Players can redeem this code to receive Alienbux Boost in the game.

- Players can redeem this code to receive Alienbux Boost in the game. RELEASE - Players can redeem this code to receive Alienbux Boost in the game.

- Players can redeem this code to receive Alienbux Boost in the game. ALIEN - Players can redeem this code to receive Alienbux Boost in the game.

- Players can redeem this code to receive Alienbux Boost in the game. BOX7 - Players can redeem this code to receive Alienbux Boost in the game.

The developers of Roblox Alien Tycoon didn't disclose the expiration dates of these codes. Nevertheless, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible since they will not stay active for long and may stop working without any prior notice.

Inactive codes in Roblox Alien Tycoon for December 2022

Much to players' relief, there are no inactive codes in Roblox Alien Tycoon as of December 2022.

How to redeem codes in Alien Tycoon

The process of redeeming codes in Alien Tycoon is fairly easy. You can follow the steps given below to redeem codes in the game and collect the rewards associated with them:

Launch Alien Tycoon on your preferred device.

Follow the "arrows" to claim a place to build your Tycoon.

Once the Tycoon is claimed, you can redeem codes.

Locate and click on the "Twitter" icon at the bottom of the screen.

Copy and paste the desired codes into the "Enter Code Here" box .

box Click on the "Redeem" button to collect the rewards.

Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. The best way to redeem them without making any mistakes is by using the good old copy-and-paste method. This technique has worked for ages as it helps eliminate any kind of typo or error.

