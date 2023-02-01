Roblox All of Us Are Dead codes for February 2023: Free tickets and flames

In the Roblox zombie game All Of Us Are Dead, players must work with their pals to survive the end of the world. They must collect weapons, form a team, or go at it alone and kill zombies. One must forfeit everything if they die, therefore, it is advisable to stock up on weapons and other valuables.

Since its debut in May 2022, the attraction has welcomed more than 42 million people from all around the world. As of the time this article was written, it had 230,000 active users who regularly visited the server and marked the game as one of their favorites.

Ranimated, a Roblox animation channel on YouTube, has released a handful of codes for February 2023 for users to redeem. These can be used to get flames and, occasionally, brand-new weapons. The accessories will help the zombie killers on their adventure and hopefully reach the top spot on the leaderboards.

Redeem these Roblox All of Us Are Dead codes to get free tickets and flames in February 2023

Roblox All of Us Are Dead: Active code list

The codes listed below are working, providing flames and tickets for free to its users. The codes have no expiry dates and may get deactivated at any point in time without notice. Gamers should redeem the active "All of Us Are Dead" codes before they vanish from the server:

30k - Use this code to acquire free flames

- Use this code to acquire free flames like20k - Use this code to acquire 80 tickets

- Use this code to acquire 80 tickets 20k - Use this code to acquire 300 blue flames

- Use this code to acquire 300 blue flames 10k - Use this code to acquire 300 blue flames

- Use this code to acquire 300 blue flames like10k - Use this code to acquire 80 tickets

Roblox All of Us Are Dead: Inactive code list

The codes listed below have been rendered inactive and will not work for the experience anymore. At times, expired codes work out for certain accounts, hence, users can try to redeem them.

3K - Use this code to acquire Flames

- Use this code to acquire Flames summer - Use this code to acquire Flames

- Use this code to acquire Flames 35k - Use this code to acquire Flames

What are the purposes of "All Of Us Are Dead" codes?

Codes for All Of Us Are Dead are gifts that the developer offers to acknowledge achievements and upgrades. Most codes can be exchanged for Flames, the virtual currency needed to buy new weaponry. You might possibly receive a unique weapon from some codes.

The procedure to utilize active code in Roblox All of Us Are Dead

Here's how to acquire your All Of Us Are Dead free rewards.

Start All of Us Are Dead on the preferred gaming device and get into a server.

Hit the codes button on the right side of the screen

In the box marked "Enter Code," enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above.

Click on the "Submit" button to acquire your reward.

The codes in Roblox All of Us Are Dead are case-sensitive. Users need to double-check after typing, however, it's advised to copy and paste the required code into the "Enter Code" box to be safe.

Multiple incorrect code entries may result in a temporary suspension on the redemption page. In that case, you will need to wait for a while before trying again.

Gameplay, guns, and more on Roblox All Of Us Are Dead

Living each day is the goal. Players can obtain new weapons to aid them in fending off zombies by living for several days.

In-game cosmetics and weapon upgrades can also be purchased using Robux or Blue Fire, which can be obtained by killing 10 foes and assisting in defeating Bosses or Cone Bosses.

There are nine different weapons in the game: a crossbow, pistol, deagle, shotgun, an AK-47, smg, M4, sniper rifle, and railgun.

New weapons can be acquired by killing zombies and leveling up, and survivors must defeat waves of bosses as they attack. From crossbows to SMGs, there are many different items to unlock.

Gamers can practice with the gun type that best suits their play style and get ready to dominate the server.

