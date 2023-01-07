Roblox World Zero codes for January 2023: Free tickets

Created in January 2019 by World // Zero, World Zero is considered by many to be the ultimate fantasy RPG game on the Roblox platform. Since its official release, it has received about 264 million visitors.

In this game, players need to choose a Champion from the starter class and battle their way through nine realms with over twenty unique dungeons. They must defeat fearsome bosses, unlock new classes of heroes, collect pets, find rare loot, and go on an epic adventure.

Players get to enter the game's world after choosing from three classes: Swordmaster, Mage, and Defender. From that point on, the entire world is open for exploration, with the completion of quests, evolving pets, and other tasks being crucial elements of World Zero. Players are encouraged to return to the game often as there are over 16 different dungeons, each with a unique boss to vanquish and daily rewards to obtain.

Just like many other popular games on the platform, World Zero provides players with access to special redeem codes to spice up their gameplay with tickets that can be used to unlock free crystals and clothing items.

List of active codes in World Zero

As of January 2023, here's a list of fresh, working codes for World Zero that will reward players with free tickets. Fans are advised to redeem these codes as soon as possible since they may expire at any moment.

ICEBREAKER - Redeem this code to get 5 prize ticket

- Redeem this code to get 5 prize ticket JOLLY - Redeem this code to get 5 prize ticket

- Redeem this code to get 5 prize ticket Festive - Redeem this code to get 5 prize ticket

List of inactive codes in World Zero

Unfortunately, all of the codes listed below have already expired in World Zero. Interested players can try to redeem these codes to check if any of them are still redeemable for that particular account:

HYPEWORLD8

HOLIDAY2021

400KLIKES

150MILPARTYY

FAVMILLION

100MILPARTY

APRILFOOLS

Blue

How to redeem active codes in Roblox World Zero

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Roblox World Zero is a simple process. Given below is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem active codes in the game:

Launch Roblox World Zero on your device.

Press Tab or click on the More button from the menu located on the right-hand side of your screen.

You must now click on the Promo Codes option of the menu.

Copy and paste any of the active Roblox World Zero codes from the list above into the text area.

Hit the Redeem button icon to collect your reward.

Players can simply copy and paste the active codes from the list above into the appropriate text box. This technique of entering codes will require less time and effort, making the entire process smoother.

World Zero is basically an open-world Roblox adventure game with multiple classes, playstyles, and worlds to explore. Players get to level up their character alongside a trusty pet and venture forth to conquer and defeat enemies. There are quests, undiscovered secrets, villages to discover, and more. The developers describe the game as the biggest fantasy world available on Roblox, and it's definitely massive.

