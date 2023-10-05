Roblox Amazon Ascension codes: Silver Dollars (October 2023)

In the Roblox game Amazon Ascension, gamers assume the roles of creatures living in the Amazon rainforest. This title features many animals to select from, and each of them has special skills. To survive, players must scavenge for food, explore the rainforest, and run from hostile creatures that do not like to be disturbed.

Ascend and Free Play are this game's two primary modes. Players must execute activities to gain points in the former. They begin as Tier 1 animals in Ascend and can buy creatures in subsequent tiers with these points. Reaching the highest rank of animals is the main objective in Ascend.

In Free Play, players can select whatever animal they like and move at their own leisure through the rainforest. This mode is a fantastic opportunity to get to know various creatures and put your survival skills to the test. Amazon Ascension's stunning and authentic setting perfectly replicates what it would be like to be an animal in the titular rainforest.

The section below will present some codes that can be claimed for coins in this title.

Active codes in Roblox Amazon Ascension

Here are the active codes in the game:

1 Million - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 400 Silver Dollars

Amazon Ascension - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 400 Silver Dollars

Roblox promotional codes must be entered with great accuracy, with the appropriate capitalization, because they are case-sensitive. A code like "ROBLOXpromo," for instance, should be entered exactly as it appears.

One should ensure that they copy and paste the listed developer offerings exactly as they appear above, double-check their spellings, as well as pay attention to any case-sensitive characters to prevent mistakes.

Expired codes in Amazon Ascension

There are no expired codes in the game so far. Generally, Roblox game developers do not share the expiry dates of active codes. This means the ones that currently work may be rendered invalid at any point in time.

That said, once a code is redeemed, its rewards stay in the player's account forever.

How to redeem the codes in Amazon Ascension

Here are the extremely easy steps to redeem active codes in this game:

Open Roblox and look through the list of games to launch and play Roblox Amazon Ascension. Click on the green play button found on the game's homepage to launch it. Now, look for the blue Twitter bird button, which is normally situated in the user interface's bottom-right corner. To access the window for code redemption, click the blue Twitter bird option. In the code redemption interface, you will find a text box labeled “Type your code here.” You must copy and paste a code exactly in this text box. You must check that the code you just entered doesn't contain typos. After that, to redeem its reward, click the blue Redeem button.

Animals in Amazon Ascension

In Amazon Ascension, animals are primary controllable characters. The majority of creatures possess skills like camouflage or grabbing things. These abilities enable them to defend themselves, hunt, and survive. Some animals can form groups with other members of their own species as well.

This game also has NPC creatures that can be found around the map. The only animals that may both be playable and non-playable are Agouti and Piranha.