Roblox Anime Clone Tycoon codes for January 2023: Free gems

Anime Clone Tycoon is a captivating tycoon game that has taken the Roblox platform by storm. Developed by Anime-Fusion, it has quickly become one of the most popular tycoon titles, boasting over 15 million visitors.

The goal is to build a massive base by hiring researchers and creating an army of clones. Players must strategically manage their resources to gain control of the map.

The game’s core mechanic revolves around collecting resources and constructing buildings. Players start with a basic base and a few resources and must use them to build their base and hire better researchers.

One of the most exciting aspects of Anime Clone Tycoon is the plethora of codes that can be used to unlock exclusive items and rewards. These can be found in various places, including websites and social media platforms. Players can receive gems that unlock exclusive items, such as new clone types, weapons, and armor, by inputting these codes.

Redeem Roblox Anime Clone Tycoon codes for free gems in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Anime Clone Tycoon

As of January 2023, the following Anime Clone Tycoon promo codes are still working and will provide free gems. It is recommended that you use these codes before they expire:

100KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 300 Gems

- Use this code to obtain 300 Gems 50KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 300 Gems

- Use this code to obtain 300 Gems 25KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 300 Gems

List of inactive codes in Roblox Anime Clone Tycoon

As of January 2023, there aren't any inactive codes in Roblox Anime Clone Tycoon. That said, players are recommended to use all active codes before they expire.

How to redeem all the active codes in Anime Clone Tycoon

Players must follow the steps listed below to redeem codes:

Start the game and click the Twitter icon on the left side of the display.

A new window will appear where you can enter each working code into the text box.

Click "Confirm" to get your free reward

Enjoy the reward

An error message could sporadically show up while using the codes. This can be attributed to a server error. Users can easily fix the problem by restarting the game and following the same procedures. This switches them to another server where the redemption process might be simpler.

If the error keeps appearing, Roblox users can infer that the specific code is no longer functional.

What's special about Roblox Anime Clone Tycoon?

As the game progresses, players must upgrade their base and hire more personnel to unlock new clone types and powerful items. The game also features a variety of events and challenges that give access to special rewards and items.

Anime Clone Tycoon also features a unique combat system. Players can create an army of clones and fight others for control of the map. Clones can be upgraded and equipped with powerful weapons and armor, allowing one to customize their forces. Players can also capture and control bases to access resources and new items.

