Roblox Anime Combat Simulator codes (September 2023): Free boosters, coins, and more

Roblox Anime Combat Simulator, as the name hints, is focused on a variety of prominent anime worlds, and you can have interesting adventures with your favorite anime characters in the game. You can also become an elite fighter by defeating NPCs and exploring new parts of the map.
You'll earn a significant chunk of Yen (in-game currency) by defeating the strongest foes. However, new players will struggle to defeat the strongest monsters as they lack the fighting tools and power. Luckily, they can use the codes featured in this article to boost their in-game prowess. These codes offer free Coins (in-game resource), Coin boosters, and Yen boosters. This article lists all the Roblox Anime Combat Simulator codes available right now.
Active codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator
You are highly recommended to activate the Roblox codes as soon as possible since they may expire soon.
- DELAYYY - Redeem code for 1,000 Coins and Coin Boost (Latest)
- OOPS - 25 minutes 2x Yen Boost
- TigreTV - Redeem code for 1,000 Coins and Coin Boost
- JeffBlox - Redeem code for 1,000 Coins and Coin Boost
- UP_LIKES - Redeem code for 5,000 Coins and a Luck Boost
Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator
A handful of old codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator have expired. You can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch updates and in-game events.
- 3000SubsTwitter – Redeem code for free rewards
- RAGNAROK_UPDATE – Redeem code for free rewards
- GROUP_80K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for free rewards
- GROUP_65K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for free rewards
- UPDATE_NARUTO_SHIPPUDEN – Redeem code for free rewards
- GROUP_55K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 55,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost
- 12K_LIKES – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minute Luck, Coin, and Power Boost
- GROUP_50K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost
- NARUTO_UPDATE – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 60 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost
- GROUP_45K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 45,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost
- GROUP_35K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 35,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost
- 10k_likes – Redeem code for 10,000 Coins & 30 Minute Boosts
- 8k_likes – Redeem code for a 1 Hour Luck Boost
- LelyGamer – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost
- BolinhoBlox – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost
- OpenSamu – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost
- Xou – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost
- MedTw – Redeem code for Yen & Coin Boost
- 5k_likes – Redeem code for Yen & Power Boost
- 1K_LIKES – Redeem code for 50,000 Yen
How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator
You can redeem all the active Roblox codes within a few minutes. All you have to do is follow the simple steps below:
- Start the title and connect to the server.
- After entering the game's server, press the up arrow button on the left side of the game screen.
- Select the Bell button to open the code dialog box.
- A new interface titled Codes will appear.
- You can now copy any active code from our list and paste it into the INSERT CODE HERE text box.
- Hit the Enter button on your keyboard to claim the free Coins and boosters.
Make sure to follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest codes and in-game updates.