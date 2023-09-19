Roblox Anime Combat Simulator codes (September 2023): Free boosters, coins, and more

Roblox Anime Combat Simulator, as the name hints, is focused on a variety of prominent anime worlds, and you can have interesting adventures with your favorite anime characters in the game. You can also become an elite fighter by defeating NPCs and exploring new parts of the map.

You'll earn a significant chunk of Yen (in-game currency) by defeating the strongest foes. However, new players will struggle to defeat the strongest monsters as they lack the fighting tools and power. Luckily, they can use the codes featured in this article to boost their in-game prowess. These codes offer free Coins (in-game resource), Coin boosters, and Yen boosters. This article lists all the Roblox Anime Combat Simulator codes available right now.

Active codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator

You are highly recommended to activate the Roblox codes as soon as possible since they may expire soon.

DELAYYY - Redeem code for 1,000 Coins and Coin Boost (Latest)

- Redeem code for 1,000 Coins and Coin Boost OOPS - 25 minutes 2x Yen Boost

- 25 minutes 2x Yen Boost TigreTV - Redeem code for 1,000 Coins and Coin Boost

- Redeem code for 1,000 Coins and Coin Boost JeffBlox - Redeem code for 1,000 Coins and Coin Boost

- Redeem code for 1,000 Coins and Coin Boost UP_LIKES - Redeem code for 5,000 Coins and a Luck Boost

Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator

A handful of old codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator have expired. You can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch updates and in-game events.

3000SubsTwitter – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards RAGNAROK_UPDATE – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards GROUP_80K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards GROUP_65K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards UPDATE_NARUTO_SHIPPUDEN – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards GROUP_55K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 55,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 55,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost 12K_LIKES – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minute Luck, Coin, and Power Boost

– Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minute Luck, Coin, and Power Boost GROUP_50K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost NARUTO_UPDATE – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 60 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 60 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost GROUP_45K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 45,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 45,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost GROUP_35K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 35,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 35,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost 10k_likes – Redeem code for 10,000 Coins & 30 Minute Boosts

– Redeem code for 10,000 Coins & 30 Minute Boosts 8k_likes – Redeem code for a 1 Hour Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 1 Hour Luck Boost LelyGamer – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost BolinhoBlox – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost OpenSamu – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost Xou – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost MedTw – Redeem code for Yen & Coin Boost

– Redeem code for Yen & Coin Boost 5k_likes – Redeem code for Yen & Power Boost

– Redeem code for Yen & Power Boost 1K_LIKES – Redeem code for 50,000 Yen

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator

You can redeem all the active Roblox codes within a few minutes. All you have to do is follow the simple steps below:

Start the title and connect to the server.

After entering the game's server, press the up arrow button on the left side of the game screen.

Select the Bell button to open the code dialog box.

A new interface titled Codes will appear.

You can now copy any active code from our list and paste it into the INSERT CODE HERE text box.

Hit the Enter button on your keyboard to claim the free Coins and boosters.

