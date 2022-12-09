Roblox Anime Dimensions codes (December 2022)

Roblox Anime Dimensions features characters from popular Japanese animated series like Naruto, One Piece, Demon Slayer, and many more. The game revolves around traveling through dimensions inspired by these anime series. This means that every player can experience the joy of fighting in their favorite anime world. It's also worth noting that the game has added new characters like Blood Fiend and Control.

Roblox Anime Dimensions codes can be redeemed by players for Gems and Tokens. Players will also get boosts that will accelerate the accumulation of these resources. If gamers want, they can get more codes by following the creator's Twitter account.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

All working codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Below are the active codes in the game:

1CHA4INS3AW - This active code can be redeemed by players for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of all boosts

1N40OMI - This active code can be redeemed by players for 200 Gems and 30 minutes of all boosts

700M - This active code can be redeemed by players for 700 Gems

CHAINSAW2 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts

CHAINSAW - This active code can be redeemed by players for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts

PO1CHIT42 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of all boosts

RED139 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of all boosts

These Roblox codes will not stay active forever and can stop working without notice. This is why gamers should redeem them as soon as possible.

All inactive codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

13SH7RINE - When redeemed, this code offered players 100 Gems and all boosts

1RAMU2RA7 - When redeemed, this code offered players 100 Gems and all boosts

600MVISITS - When redeemed, this code offered players 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all boosts

AK1U3MA4 - When redeemed, this code offered players 100 Gems and all boosts

B1EA3S6T - When redeemed, this code offered players 100 Gems and all boosts

BA131KUBRO - When redeemed, this code offered players 100 Gems and all boosts

BEAST - When redeemed, this code offered players 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts

HALLOWEEN - When redeemed, this code offered players 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all boosts

NOJ128O - When redeemed, this code offered players 100 Gems and all boosts

RED - When redeemed, this code offered players 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts

SEASON2 - When redeemed, this code offered players 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts

SH133LD - When redeemed, this code offered players 100 Gems and all boosts

TOB1U35 - When redeemed, this code offered players 100 Gems and all boosts

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Roblox Anime Dimensions:

Open the game and stay in the lobby.

After selecting the avatar, click on the Twitter icon.

In the text box visible, enter a code from the list provided earlier.

Press the Go button to redeem the code.

You can enter a Roblox code manually into the text bar, but this might lead to typos. This is why it's recommended you copy one from the active list and paste it into relevant area.

