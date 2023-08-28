Roblox Anime Lost Simulator Codes (August 2023): Free Gems and Potions

Anime Lost Simulator is a remarkable game that has overtaken the Roblox community. This distinctive game lets users immerse themselves in anime, collect cherished characters, engage in fights, and collaborate with other players to win. Prepare to travel across famous anime settings, assemble an unbeatable army, and demonstrate your strategic prowess.

While the route of a lone fighter is admirable, Anime Lost Simulator also allows you to work with other people. Join forces in team combat, where collaborative efforts result in incredible prizes. The camaraderie that comes from competing alongside friends or making alliances with new acquaintances adds to the game's social component.

Redeem these codes to gain crucial rewards in the game to advance further, such as Gems and Potions.

All active codes for Roblox's Anime Lost Simulator

Players are advised to redeem these codes as soon as possible because these codes can expire soon.

UPDATE12 - This code can redeemed for Gems and Potions. (New)

ThanksForWaiting - This code can redeemed for Gems and Potions. (New)

FirstOfJune - This code can redeemed for Gems and Potions.

SorryDelayBruuuuuh - This code can redeemed for Gems and Potions.

SorryForUrNightFarm - This code can redeemed for 4,000 Gems.

ConstellationsReturn1 - This code can redeemed for 1 Constellation Call and 1 Fruit Form.

UPDATE10 - This code can redeemed for 250 Gems and 4 Potions of Each.

UPDATE9V3 - This code can redeemed for 250 Gems and 3 Potions of Each.

UPDATE9.0 - This code can redeemed for 250 Gems and 4 Potions of Each.

ExtraShutdown - This code can redeemed for 50 Gems.

45KLIKES - This code can redeemed for 250 Gems and 3 Potions of Each.

UPDATE8.0 - This code can redeemed for 250 Gems and 4 Potions of Each.

SORRYWEIRDBUG - This code can redeemed for 500 Gems and 5 Potions of Each.

SKILLSPITYBRUH - This code can redeemed for 500 Gems and 1 Potion of Each.

UPDATE7.0 - This code can redeemed for 100 Gems.

Bugfix - This code can redeemed for 50 Gems.

Delay - This code can redeemed for 50 Gems.

NEWBOSSGEMS - This code can redeemed for 100 Gems.

EGGBUGFIX - This code can redeemed for 50 Gems.

EASTERPT2 - This code can redeemed for 100 Gems.

35KLIKES - This code can redeemed for 50 Gems.

UPDATE3.5 - This code can redeemed for 100 Gems.

UPDATE3.0 - This code can redeemed for 100 Gems.

SORRYFORSHUT - This code can redeemed for 50 Gems.

NODROPCOIN - This code can redeemed for 5 Potions, x2 Coin Drop, and one all Pot.

SORRYBUGPOTION - This code can redeemed for 25 Gems.

Release - This code can redeemed for 25 Gems.

This code can redeemed for 25 Gems. SHUTDOWN1 - This code can redeemed for 3 Coins Potion, 1 of each Potion, and 15 Gems.

All expired codes for Roblox's Anime Lost Simulator

These are the expired codes for Anime Lost Simulator, and trying to redeem them will only cause an error message.

Update2 - This code could have been redeemed for 100 Gems.

1.5klikes - This code could have been redeemed for 5 Gems.

1MilLosts - This code could have been redeemed for 100 Gems and 3 of each Boost.

ByeSlidingBug015 - This code could have been redeemed for 25 Gems and 1 of each Boost.

UPDATE1 - This code could have been redeemed for 25 Gems and 2 of each Potion.

7KLIKES - This code could have been redeemed for 50 Gems and 2 of each Potion.

SORRYFORBUGS - This code could have been redeemed for 125 Gems and 2 of each Potion.

IHATEBUGS - This code could have been redeemed for 30 Gems and all Potions.

Shutdown1 - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

Hype - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Anime Lost Simulator?

Redeeming Roblox codes in Anime Lost Simulator has never been this easy. Just follow these simple instructions.

Launch Anime Lost Simulator on Roblox and connect to the server. Click on the Feather Icon. It should be located on the right side of your screen. Now, enter a Working Code into the text box that pops up. Finally, press the Redeem button to claim your free rewards.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Anime Lost Simulator?

More codes are available by following the game's creator @Alonezinho_X on Twitter. Users may also join the Anime Lost Simulator Discord channel and bookmark this page to remain up to date on the newest news and events in the Roblox Metaverse.