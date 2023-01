Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes (January 2023): Free Ninjas, Diamonds, and more 

Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon is based on the well-renowned Naruto franchise. Players are tasked with building the best ninja villages on the server. They must fight against other players in PvP modes to assert dominance on the map.

However, to become the finest warriors, players will need elite ninjas. This is where promo codes become handy, as they can be redeemed for free ninjas and other items.

Every active code in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon

SHINDO15 —This code can be redeemed for a Boruto (Latest code)

SHINDO14 —This code can be redeemed for 2k Diamonds (Latest code)

SHINDO13 —This code can be redeemed for 300k Coins (Latest code)

SHINDO10 —This code can be redeemed for Diamonds

SHINDO11 —This code can be redeemed for Diamonds

SHINDO12 —This code can be redeemed for Diamonds

SHINDO7 —This code can be redeemed for Diamonds

SHINDO8 —This code can be redeemed for Diamonds

SHINDO9 —This code can be redeemed for Diamonds

ANNUAL—This code can be redeemed for Ninja Zakashi

Every inactive code in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon

SHINDO1 : This code was redeemable for Diamonds

SHINDO2 : This code was redeemable for Diamonds

SHINDO3 : This code was redeemable for Diamonds

GLOBAL : This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds

RANKED : This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds

VICTORY : This code was redeemable for 1000 Qualifying Points

LIKE : This code was redeemable for Ninja Isobu

JIRAIYA : This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds

KONAN : This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds

TONERI : This code was redeemable for Ninja Tonery

KAGUYA : This code was redeemable for 300 Diamonds

HAGOROMO : This code was redeemable for 500 Diamonds

HAMURA : This code was redeemable for Summon Reels x3

Christmas : This code was redeemable for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, 100 Snowmen

gift : This code was redeemable for 2x Chi Boost and 10,000 Chi

snowman : This code was redeemable for 100 Diamonds

NINJA5 : This code was redeemable for 3 Summon Scrolls

NINJA4 : This code was redeemable for 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes

NINJA 3: This code was redeemable for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes

CANDY1 : This code was redeemable for some freebies

CANDY2 : This code was redeemable for some freebies

NINJA1 : This code was redeemable for some freebies

NINJA2 : This code was redeemable for some freebies

NINJA1 : This code was redeemable for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes

NINJA2 : This code was redeemable for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes

NINJA : This code was redeemable for Summon Reel x3

HINATA : This code was redeemable for Summon Reel

KAKASHI : This code was redeemable for Ninja Dog

KURAMA : This code was redeemable for Kurama Pet

CHAKRA : This code was redeemable for 500 Chi

CHAKRA2 : This code was redeemable for 2000 Chi

Madara : This code was redeemable for 5000 Money and 5000 Chi

Naruto : This code was redeemable for 500 Money

Sasuke : This code was redeemable for 2000 Money

Hashirama: This code was redeemable for Money Boost and Chi Boost for 30 minutes

How to activate codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon

Follow the steps listed below to redeem Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes:

Launch Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon and enter the server

Press the settings icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

A new code redemption box will be displayed

Copy a Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon code from our list above and paste it into the text box under the "Feedback" menu. It should read, "Enter CODE."

Hit the "Redeem" button.

All the claimed resources will be added to your in-game treasury. Meanwhile, the ninjas and tools can be found in your inventory.

