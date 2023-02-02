Roblox Apex Simulator codes for February 2023: Freebies

Released in May 2020, Apex Simulator is an exclusive hatching Roblox title created by APEX GAME STUDIO. More than 30,000 players have added it to their favorites list, and it now has over six million views.
In it, players need to purchase pets to multiply their coins and grind eggs to level up. Since they can hatch a variety of rare pets from eggs, luck is also a factor. Shiny, regular, and mutant pets can all be discovered. The rare ones are valued differently by people.
There are a lot of active codes available that offer a lot of exclusive free items and advantages. Those who possess more of these will be more influential. To establish as a specialist, follow the detailed instructions step-by-step to make the most of these freebies.
Redeem these Roblox Apex Simulator codes to get free boosts, coins, and more in February 2023
Roblox Apex Simulator: Active code list
Recently, some redeemable in-game codes were made available for Apex Simulator. In this situation, you may rely on us. Check out what the title has planned for you this month.
- HAPPYHOLITDAY - Redeem this code to obtain 10 Hours Every Boosts
- FREEBOOSTB4UPDATE - Redeem this code to obtain 10 Hours Every Boosts
- 24HOURS - Redeem this code to obtain 10 Hours Every Boosts
- BOOSTEX - Redeem this code to obtain 10 Hours Every Boosts
- BOOSTXD - Redeem this code to obtain 10 Hours Every Boosts
- FREEBOOSTLAZY - Redeem this code to obtain 10 Hours Every Boosts
- FreeSecret2 - Redeem this code to obtain Free gifts
- ChristmasQuest - Redeem this code to obtain 100T Coins and also 25,000 Clicks
- GiftReward - Redeem this code to obtain 3 Hours Of Every Boosts
- YourDog - Redeem this code to obtain 3 Hours Of Every Boosts
- ILoveDog - Redeem this code to obtain 2 Hours Every Boosts
- FrozenUpdate - Redeem this code to obtain 2 Hours Every Boosts
- Annonymous - Redeem this code to obtain 2 Hours Every Boosts
- Update25 - Redeem this code to obtain 2 Hours Every Boosts
- PetIndex - Redeem this code to obtain 2 Hours Every Boosts
- Update24 - Redeem this Roblox code to obtain 2 Hours Every Boosts
- ByeByeDupeGlitch - Redeem this code to obtain 2 Hours Every Boosts
- Update23 - Redeem this Roblox code to obtain 7 Hours Of x2 Luck
- Titles - Redeem this code to obtain 7 Hours Of x2 Hatch Speed
- ILoveRoblox - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of Mutated Chance
- Yes - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of Shiny Chance
- SryForTheBugAndTyToDiscordMembers - Redeem this code to obtain 2 Hours Every Boosts
- DataApologyAgain - Redeem this code to obtain 10T Coins and also Shiny Data Doggy
- Rzill3xPet - Redeem this code to obtain Rzill3x’s Dog, 555M Coins and also 3 Hours Every Boosts
- NoeliaIsGe - Redeem this Roblox code to obtain 2 Hours Every Boosts
- SurnovaIsCool - Redeem this code to obtain 3 Hours Every Boosts
- FakebarisIsCool - Redeem this code to obtain 3 Hours Every Boosts
- SenkoBread - Redeem this code to obtain Senko Bread and also 1 Hour Every Boosts
- FallEvent - Redeem this code to obtain 3 Hours Every Boosts
- LikeNowOrNoLucky - Redeem this code to obtain 3 Hours Every Boosts
- GoToHatchEggWhereYouWant - Redeem this code to obtain 100T Coins
- Update20 - Redeem this code to obtain 2 Hours Of every boost
- 4MUpdate - Redeem this code to obtain 2 Hours Of every boost
- SurnovaPet - Redeem this Roblox code to obtain 50T Coins and also the Surnova’s Pet
- 6KLikes - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of every boost
- Update19 - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of every boost
- SryForTheBug - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of every boost
- Update18 - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of x2 Luck
- Multi-Delete - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of x2 Hatch Speed
- ByeByeLag - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of x2 Mutated Chance
- BigMamaReward - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of x2 Luck
- Update17 - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of x2 Luck
- Annoying - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of x2 Hatch Speed
- SryForNoUpdate - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of x2 Mutated Chance
- BoostCelebration - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of x2 Luck
- 3MVisits - Redeem this code to obtain 1 Hour Of x2 Hatch Speed
- Update16 - Redeem this Roblox code to obtain 1 Hour Of x2 Mutated Chance
- MutatedUpdate - Redeem this code to obtain 20T Coins
- TimeToParty - Redeem this code to obtain 20T Coins
- LikeOrGe - Redeem this code to obtain 20T Coins
- 3MUpdate - Redeem this code to obtain 20T Coins
- LikeOrDieV2 - Redeem this code to obtain 20T Coins
- APSComeBackOML - Redeem this code to obtain 20T Coins
- LikeToAPSorNotEpic - Redeem this Roblox code to obtain 20T Coins
- 2MVisits - Redeem this code to obtain 10T Coins
- TeddyBear - Redeem this code to obtain 7T Coins
- StayChillArmy - Redeem this code to obtain 1T Coins
- DataApology - Redeem this code to obtain 5T Coins and also a Doggy pet
- ApexGameStudio - Redeem this code to obtain 15T Coins
- 1MVisitsPartUwU - Redeem this code to obtain 15T Coins
- BananaGang - Redeem this code to obtain 10T Coins
- 1MVisits - Redeem this code to obtain 10T Coins
- SubToPokebeachballer - Redeem this code to obtain 10T Coins
- SubToRzill3x - Redeem this code to obtain 10T Coins
- SubToZomG_Gaming - Redeem this code to obtain 10T Coins
- 500KUpdate - Redeem this Roblox code to obtain 30T Coins
- GalaxyBoom - Redeem this code to obtain 3T Coins
- Update7$#@ - Redeem this code to obtain 1T Coins
- FixCodeGui#[email protected] - Redeem this code to obtain 1T Coins
The procedure to utilize active code in Roblox Apex Simulator
To use any Apex Simulator code, simply adhere to the steps below:
- Launch Roblox Apex Simulator
- On the left side of the screen, tap the Codes button
- A text box and the code redemption window will open
- Copy a code from the list provided or type it manually
- Copy and paste it into the text area
- Click the button to redeem the code to finish
To simplify the redemption process, it is advised to copy and paste the codes.