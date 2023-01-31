Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2 codes for February 2023

Big Lifting Simulator 2 is an online simulation game available on Roblox that allows players to show off their lifting skills and muscle-building capabilities without having to step into the gym.
The experience is an ideal alternative to real-life workouts for virtual fitness lovers. When one starts the game, they will be given the choice to join a team or go solo.
Gamers can customize their character’s look, including their face, hair, and clothing. The title also has a wide range of items that can be purchased with in-game currency.
Codes can be used to receive free items like AutoLift, VIP, Egg Speed, etc. in Big Lifting Simulator 2. Upgrades and other materials can be used to gain level bonuses. Therefore, using these codes will significantly speed up one's progress, whether they are just starting off or have been playing for a long time.
Utilize these Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2 codes to get free Auto Lift, VIP, and more in February 2023
List of active codes in Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2
The following active functional codes will provide players with Auto Lift, VIP, and more that they can use to level up in the game more quickly:
- L3G3ND4RY1 - Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP
- HYP3R4 - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed
- MYTH1C - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck
- K1NG - Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP
- Y0UTUB3 - Redeem this Roblox code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed
- V1EWS - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck
- S1LV3RBUTT0N - Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP
- G0LD3NBUTT0N - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed
- RUBYBUTT0N - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck
- BLUE3 - Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP
- RUSS0 - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed
- J3FF - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck
- Y0UTUB3 - Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP
- PL4YBUTT0N - Redeem this Roblox code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed
- D14M0ND - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck
- S1LV3R - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Evolved Luck
- G0LD3N - Redeem this Roblox code to get 4h of Auto Lifting
- COCONUT - Redeem this code to get 4H of X2 Egg Speed
- OCEANBREEZE - Redeem this code to get 4H of X2 Luck
- SUMMER - Redeem this code to get 5H of VIP
- F1VE - Redeem this code to get 5H of X2 Egg Speed
- CH4PT3R - Redeem this code to get 5H of X2 Luck
- L4ST - Redeem this code to get 10H of VIP
- THUND3R - Redeem this Roblox code to get 4H of X2 Egg Speed
- STR3AK - Redeem this code to get 4H of X2 Luck
- TH33ND - Redeem this code to get 5H of VIP
- AUT0L1FT1NG - Redeem this code to get 2H of Auto Lifting
- LUCKYD4Y - Redeem this code to get 4H of X2 Luck
- C3L3ST1AL - Redeem this code to get 5H of VIP
- SUPERSPEED - Redeem this code to get 3H of X2 Egg Speed
- NEWLIFE - Redeem this code to get 3H of X2 Luck
- COOLCODE - Redeem this code to get 3H of VIP
- UPD4T3 - Redeem this code to get 1H of Auto Lifting
- L3G4CY - Redeem this Roblox code to get 1H of VIP
- 3V3NT - Redeem this code to get 2H of X2 Luck Boost
- KN1GHT - Redeem this code to get 2H of X2 Egg Speed Boost
- 12M - Redeem this code to get 2H of X2 Evolved Luck Boost
- SOMETHING - Redeem this code to get 1H X2 Egg Speed
- COMING - Redeem this code to get 1H X2 Luck
- R3BALANCE - Redeem this code to get x2 Egg Speed for 2H
- UPDATE2 - Redeem this code to get VIP for 1H
- 10KLikes - Redeem this Roblox code to get one hour of VIP
- gravycatman - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoLift
- CookieMilk - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of VIP
- Roblerom - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of VIP
- smilefreddy - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoLift
- jeffblox - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoLift
- thecookieboiyt - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoSell
List of inactive codes in Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2
Unfortunately, the below-listed codes for Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2 no longer work. Players can anticipate new ones in the upcoming update and during special in-game events:
- S00N - Redeem this code to get 1H X2 Evolved Luck¡
- release - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoLift
- 5MVisits - Redeem this code to get a free Ruler of time pet
- 1MVisits - Redeem this code to get one hour of VIP
How to use all the active codes in Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2
Gamers should strive to use up their Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2 codes as quickly as possible because they are not permanent and may expire at any time.
- Simply start the game and click the Twitter bird button on the screen's left side.
- All valid codes should be copied and pasted into the text box before being entered.
- If your code was successful, you will be notified.
- Submit and claim the reward.
Soon after clicking the Redeem button, players will start receiving the benefits. It is advisable to examine the Big Lifting Simulator 2 codes twice, as they frequently take the letter-cases into account. To avoid any typos, players can also decide to copy and paste the current codes.