Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2 codes for February 2023

Big Lifting Simulator 2 is an online simulation game available on Roblox that allows players to show off their lifting skills and muscle-building capabilities without having to step into the gym.

The experience is an ideal alternative to real-life workouts for virtual fitness lovers. When one starts the game, they will be given the choice to join a team or go solo.

Gamers can customize their character’s look, including their face, hair, and clothing. The title also has a wide range of items that can be purchased with in-game currency.

Codes can be used to receive free items like AutoLift, VIP, Egg Speed, etc. in Big Lifting Simulator 2. Upgrades and other materials can be used to gain level bonuses. Therefore, using these codes will significantly speed up one's progress, whether they are just starting off or have been playing for a long time.

Utilize these Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2 codes to get free Auto Lift, VIP, and more in February 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2

The following active functional codes will provide players with Auto Lift, VIP, and more that they can use to level up in the game more quickly:

L3G3ND4RY1 - Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP

- Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP HYP3R4 - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed

- Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed MYTH1C - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck

- Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck K1NG - Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP

- Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP Y0UTUB3 - Redeem this Roblox code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed

- Redeem this Roblox code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed V1EWS - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck

- Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck S1LV3RBUTT0N - Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP

- Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP G0LD3NBUTT0N - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed

- Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed RUBYBUTT0N - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck

- Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck BLUE3 - Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP

- Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP RUSS0 - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed

- Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed J3FF - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck

- Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck Y0UTUB3 - Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP

- Redeem this code to get 4h of VIP PL4YBUTT0N - Redeem this Roblox code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed

- Redeem this Roblox code to get 4h of X2 Egg Speed D14M0ND - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck

- Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Luck S1LV3R - Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Evolved Luck

- Redeem this code to get 4h of X2 Evolved Luck G0LD3N - Redeem this Roblox code to get 4h of Auto Lifting

- Redeem this Roblox code to get 4h of Auto Lifting COCONUT - Redeem this code to get 4H of X2 Egg Speed

- Redeem this code to get 4H of X2 Egg Speed OCEANBREEZE - Redeem this code to get 4H of X2 Luck

- Redeem this code to get 4H of X2 Luck SUMMER - Redeem this code to get 5H of VIP

- Redeem this code to get 5H of VIP F1VE - Redeem this code to get 5H of X2 Egg Speed

- Redeem this code to get 5H of X2 Egg Speed CH4PT3R - Redeem this code to get 5H of X2 Luck

- Redeem this code to get 5H of X2 Luck L4ST - Redeem this code to get 10H of VIP

- Redeem this code to get 10H of VIP THUND3R - Redeem this Roblox code to get 4H of X2 Egg Speed

- Redeem this Roblox code to get 4H of X2 Egg Speed STR3AK - Redeem this code to get 4H of X2 Luck

- Redeem this code to get 4H of X2 Luck TH33ND - Redeem this code to get 5H of VIP

- Redeem this code to get 5H of VIP AUT0L1FT1NG - Redeem this code to get 2H of Auto Lifting

- Redeem this code to get 2H of Auto Lifting LUCKYD4Y - Redeem this code to get 4H of X2 Luck

- Redeem this code to get 4H of X2 Luck C3L3ST1AL - Redeem this code to get 5H of VIP

- Redeem this code to get 5H of VIP SUPERSPEED - Redeem this code to get 3H of X2 Egg Speed

- Redeem this code to get 3H of X2 Egg Speed NEWLIFE - Redeem this code to get 3H of X2 Luck

- Redeem this code to get 3H of X2 Luck COOLCODE - Redeem this code to get 3H of VIP

- Redeem this code to get 3H of VIP UPD4T3 - Redeem this code to get 1H of Auto Lifting

- Redeem this code to get 1H of Auto Lifting L3G4CY - Redeem this Roblox code to get 1H of VIP

- Redeem this Roblox code to get 1H of VIP 3V3NT - Redeem this code to get 2H of X2 Luck Boost

- Redeem this code to get 2H of X2 Luck Boost KN1GHT - Redeem this code to get 2H of X2 Egg Speed Boost

- Redeem this code to get 2H of X2 Egg Speed Boost 12M - Redeem this code to get 2H of X2 Evolved Luck Boost

- Redeem this code to get 2H of X2 Evolved Luck Boost SOMETHING - Redeem this code to get 1H X2 Egg Speed

- Redeem this code to get 1H X2 Egg Speed COMING - Redeem this code to get 1H X2 Luck

- Redeem this code to get 1H X2 Luck R3BALANCE - Redeem this code to get x2 Egg Speed for 2H

- Redeem this code to get x2 Egg Speed for 2H UPDATE2 - Redeem this code to get VIP for 1H

- Redeem this code to get VIP for 1H 10KLikes - Redeem this Roblox code to get one hour of VIP

- Redeem this Roblox code to get one hour of VIP gravycatman - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoLift

- Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoLift CookieMilk - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of VIP

- Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of VIP Roblerom - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of VIP

- Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of VIP smilefreddy - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoLift

- Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoLift jeffblox - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoLift

- Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoLift thecookieboiyt - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoSell

List of inactive codes in Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2

Unfortunately, the below-listed codes for Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2 no longer work. Players can anticipate new ones in the upcoming update and during special in-game events:

S00N - Redeem this code to get 1H X2 Evolved Luck¡

- Redeem this code to get 1H X2 Evolved Luck¡ release - Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoLift

- Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of AutoLift 5MVisits - Redeem this code to get a free Ruler of time pet

- Redeem this code to get a free Ruler of time pet 1MVisits - Redeem this code to get one hour of VIP

How to use all the active codes in Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2

Gamers should strive to use up their Roblox Big Lifting Simulator 2 codes as quickly as possible because they are not permanent and may expire at any time.

Simply start the game and click the Twitter bird button on the screen's left side. All valid codes should be copied and pasted into the text box before being entered. If your code was successful, you will be notified. Submit and claim the reward.

Soon after clicking the Redeem button, players will start receiving the benefits. It is advisable to examine the Big Lifting Simulator 2 codes twice, as they frequently take the letter-cases into account. To avoid any typos, players can also decide to copy and paste the current codes.

Poll : 0 votes