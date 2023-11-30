Roblox Apocalypse Rising 2: How to play, features, and more

Roblox Apocalypse Rising 2 (AR2) welcomes you into a zombie-infested wasteland where you are armed with nothing but a trusty revolver and a handy pocket knife. This sequel to the original Apocalypse Rising was developed by the talented folks at Dualpoint Interactive.

The game was pay-to-play at first, but on July 1, 2022, the game devs removed the 1000 Robux price tag and made this magnificent masterpiece available for everybody.

We know how stressful it can get when starting a new game without any knowledge of the game's core premise, objectives, controls, and more. This guide rids you of that stress and teaches you the basics of Apocalypse Rising 2, along with some helpful tips. Let's dive in!

All you need to know about Roblox Apocalypse Rising 2

What is Roblox Apocalypse Rising 2 all about?

The crux of Roblox Apocalypse Rising 2 is surviving, and it is no walk in the park. Once you load into the game, you'll be thrust into an open-world setting teeming with zombies, where you have to scavenge for weapons, load up on ammo, gear up your character, and do whatever it takes to stay alive in the game.

Apocalypse Rising 2 features multiplayer with up to five players in a team, but if you're a lone wolf and like to play alone, you can do that, too. But as we know, strength comes with numbers, which is why going the multiplayer route would be better if you're going against zombies.

Roblox Apocalypse Rising 2 also offers a buffet of arms, from knives and pistols to the katanas and the thunderous roar of LMGs. When going against the infected, it is always advised to go for the melee weapons that keep things quiet because zombies are drawn to sound. However, when you're going against infected players, don't shy away from using the loudest guns.

Each firearm comes with its own stats, use case, and hunger for a specific type of ammo. And just like a customized pizza, guns in AR2 can also be modified with attachments. If you want a touch of exclusivity, you can go for the weapons that are only obtainable after defeating mini-bosses.

How to get started in Roblox Apocalypse Rising 2?

Just like Apocalypse Rising, every player in Apocalypse Rising 2 also starts as a fresh spawn (a term borrowed from the former) with a snub-nose revolver and a pocket knife, which by every means is not exactly top-tier gear. But fear not; you'll unlock better and stronger gear as you advance.

That said, for you to utilize these weapons to their fullest potential, you must have basic knowledge of in-game controls, so here's a rundown of the primary controls:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move around in Apocalypse Rising 2.

You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move around in Apocalypse Rising 2. Mouse: You move your mouse around to aim your weapons at the undead.

You move your mouse around to aim your weapons at the undead. M1 or LMB: You can use the left-click button on your mouse to hit the zombies with either a swift light attack with a melee weapon or shoot with a gun.

You can use the left-click button on your mouse to hit the zombies with either a swift light attack with a melee weapon or shoot with a gun. M2 or RMB: You can use the right-click button on your mouse to hit the zombies with a heavy attack or signature attack with a melee weapon or open the ADS if a gun is equipped.

You can use the right-click button on your mouse to hit the zombies with a heavy attack or signature attack with a melee weapon or open the ADS if a gun is equipped. W+W: You can press W twice to start sprinting in Apocalypse Rising 2.

You can press W twice to start sprinting in Apocalypse Rising 2. Space: You can press the Spacebar once to perform a single jump. Here's a pro tip - When you're stuck in the thick of the battle against the infected, you can double-press the Spacebar to perform a double jump and escape the horde, albeit for a while.

Once you've mastered these basic controls, you'll be more than prepared to dodge the undead and take on infected players in Apocalypse Rising 2. So, grab your gear and dive headfirst into the chaos.

