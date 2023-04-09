5 Roblox games that only OGs remember

Roblox, a popular online platform that allows users to create and play games, has been around for over a decade and has seen numerous games come and go. However, there are some games that hold a special place in the hearts of long-time players, affectionately known as "OGs" (Original Gamers). These games were once the talk of the Roblox community and have left a lasting impression on those who experienced them during their heyday.

From classic obbies (obstacle courses) that challenged players' skills to innovative tycoon games that allowed them to build and manage their virtual businesses, these games offered a variety of experiences that captured the imaginations of players, young and old. It was a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of the Roblox community, and it paved the way for the plethora of games that followed in their footsteps.

This article will take a trip down memory lane and revisit five Roblox games that only OGs remember. These games are cherished for their unique gameplay, innovative mechanics, and vibrant communities. They were often the source of hours of fun and countless memories for players who were lucky enough to experience them when they were at the height of their popularity.

Blast from the past: Five forgotten Roblox games that only OGs remember

1) Work at a Pizza Place

In Work at a Pizza Place, players can roleplay as pizza restaurant employees. One can work in various roles, such as cashier, cook, delivery driver, or manager, and perform tasks like taking orders, preparing pizzas, delivering orders, and managing the restaurant.

Players can earn a virtual currency called "Money," which can be used to buy in-game items and customize their avatars. The game also allows players to socialize, collaborate with friends, and progress in ranks to unlock new features and responsibilities.

2) Natural Disaster Survival

Natural Disaster Survival is a Roblox game that challenges players to survive different types of disasters, such as earthquakes, tornadoes, floods, and wildfires. Players must navigate various terrains and structures while avoiding hazards and finding shelter to stay safe.

The game features realistic environmental effects, intense gameplay, and a cooperative multiplayer mode where players can work together to survive. Players can earn points, unlock new maps, and customize their characters. Natural Disaster Survival tests players' survival skills, teamwork, and decision-making abilities in the face of catastrophic events.

3) Base Wars

Base Wars is a Roblox game that combines first-person shooter (FPS) elements with strategic base building. Players can choose to join one of the two teams, red or blue, and engage in intense battles to capture and control each other's bases.

The game features a variety of weapons, vehicles, and defenses that players can use to attack enemy bases, defend their own bases, and strategize with their team to gain the upper hand. Players can earn virtual currency, called "Credits," by participating in battles and using them to purchase upgrades, weapons, and customization options.

4) Roblox High School

Roblox High School is a popular roleplaying game that allows players to virtually attend high school. Players can customize their character and participate in activities such as attending classes, joining clubs, playing sports, and socializing with other players.

The game offers a virtual world where players can roleplay as high school students, complete quests, earn virtual currency, decorate their dorm rooms, and interact with a diverse community of players from all over the world. It provides players with a safe and engaging environment to experience virtual high school life in a fun and interactive way.

5) Apocalypse Rising

Apocalypse Rising is a well-known survival game on the platform. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world where players must scavenge for resources, fight off zombies and hostile players, and survive against environmental hazards. Players can team up with friends or go solo to explore the vast open world, loot abandoned buildings, and engage in intense gunfights.

The game features a wide range of weapons, vehicles, and equipment to aid in survival, as well as a dynamic day and night cycle and realistic gameplay mechanics. Apocalypse Rising offers challenging gameplay, strategic decision-making, and cooperative play.

