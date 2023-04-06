Genre filtering returns to Roblox mobile - How to use, features, and more

Roblox, the popular user-generated content platform, has recently brought back genre filtering on its mobile app. This exciting feature allows players to easily sort and discover games based on their preferred genres, making it easier than ever to find titles that match their interests and gameplay preferences.

Genre filtering was initially introduced on Roblox mobile, but was later removed in an update. However, after listening to feedback, the platform has brought back this much-requested feature, allowing players to once again filter games by genre on their mobile devices.

This is great news for those who want to have more control over the types of titles they discover and play, making it easier to find those that align with their interests and preferences.

Discover your perfect game: Genre filtering returns to Roblox mobile

How to use genre filtering on Roblox mobile

Using genre filtering on mobile is simple and straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use this feature:

Open the app on your mobile device and log into your account. Navigate to the Games tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap on the Genres button located in the top right corner of the screen. A list of different genres will appear, such as Action, Adventure, Roleplaying, and more. Simply tap on the one you're interested in going through. Games that fall under the selection will now be displayed, making it easier for you to browse and discover those from your preferred genre.

You can also select multiple genres to further refine your search and find games that match multiple interests. Additionally, you can combine genre filtering with other sorting options, such as "Popular," "Top Rated," "Favorites," and "Recommended" to further customize your game discovery experience.

Features of genre filtering

Genre filtering on mobile comes with several useful features that make it a powerful tool for players to discover games tailored to their preferences. Some of the key features of genre filtering include:

Easy Navigation: Genre filtering is conveniently located in the "Games" tab on the Roblox mobile app, making it easily accessible for players to use and navigate. Multiple Genres: Players can select multiple genres at once to further refine their game search, allowing for more personalized and targeted results. Sorting Options: Genre filtering can be combined with other sorting options, such as "Popular," "Top Rated," "Favorites," and "Recommended," to further customize game discovery. Wide Range of Genres: The platform offers a diverse range of genres, from action and adventure to roleplaying and simulation, catering to a wide variety of player interests and preferences.

Benefits of genre filtering

Some of the main benefits of using genre filtering include:

Personalized Game Discovery: Genre filtering allows players to find games that match their interests and preferences, resulting in a more personalized and enjoyable gaming experience. Efficient Game Browsing: With genre filtering, players can easily browse through games of a specific genre, saving time and effort in finding games that suit their taste. Targeted Results: Genre filtering narrows down game search results to a specific genre, reducing the clutter of unrelated games and providing more targeted results based on player preferences.

The return of genre filtering on Roblox mobile brings several benefits to players, enhancing their game discovery and exploration experience.

Poll : 0 votes