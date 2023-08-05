Roblox Avatar Rogue Benders (August 2023): Free Rewards

Roblox's Avatar Rogue Benders is a game based on the beloved universe of "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Players will embark on a unique and immersive journey in which they will use elemental forces to become fearsome benders and influence the fate of the world around them. The game transports players to a stunning setting that truly captures the essence of the Avatar world.

Mastering ones bending abilities is critical since they'll be engaging in thrilling combat against other players, displaying their strategic cunning and agility as a true rogue bender. The attention to detail in Avatar Rogue Benders, from the beautiful terrains to the subtle bending maneuvers, creates an ambiance that will immediately win the hearts of Roblox players as well as Avatar fans.

Players can choose to master different elements such as Water, Ground, Air, and Fire, but rerolling between these skills is costly. This is where these codes come in and offer players in-game cash (Yuan) and free element rerolls.

All active codes for Roblox's Avatar Rogue Benders

WOWELEMENTREROLL - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll. (Latest)

ELEMENTREROLLWOW! - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll. (Latest)

EXTRASPINSWOW! - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins. (Latest)

MOREYUANS - This code can be redeemed for 3,000 Yuans.

ELEMENTREROLL1 - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

ELEMENTREROLL2 - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

ELEMENTREROLL3 - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

ELEMENTREROLL4 - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

ELEMENTREROLL5 - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

FREESPINS - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins.

FREEYUANS - This code can be redeemed for Free Yuans.

update2ElementRerolls - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

update2Spins - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins.

800youtubesubs - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

800SubsSpins - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins.

Money - This code can be redeemed for Free Yuans.

1KYuanz! - This code can be redeemed for Free Yuans.

SorryForDataWipe! - This code can be redeemed for Free Yuans.

NewElementReroll! - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

1MVisitsElementReroll! - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

DirtyElementReroll! - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

#Sub2DryElementReroll! - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

700SubsElementReroll! - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

FiveSpins! - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins.

1MILSpins! - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins.

700SubsSpin! - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins.

Yuanz! - This code can be redeemed for 500 Yuans.

ElementReroll! - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

WElementReroll! - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

SubTwoDryElement! - This code can be redeemed for an Element Reroll.

SpinsO! - This code can be redeemed for 5 Free Spins.

All expired codes for Roblox's Avatar Rogue Bender

Currently, there are no expired codes for Roblox's Avatar Rogue Bender.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Avatar Rogue Bender?

Launch Avatar Rogue Benders from Roblox and connect to the server. Players have to locate a Meditation Area, it can be located by following the icon, which resembles a person sitting cross-legged. Now, players must click the M Key on their keyboard to meditate. After that, players have to Enter a Code from the list given above into the text box. Finally, hit the Enter Button to claim the free rewards.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Avatar Rogue Benders?

More codes may be found by following the game's developer on Twitter and joining the official Avatar Rogue Benders Discord Server. The devs occasionally give away codes when an update is released or a milestone is reached. Hence, players can be on the lookout for them. Players can also bookmark this page and revisit it to remain up to speed on the newest Roblox news and changes.