Roblox Bank Robbery Simulator, a roleplay game released by HD Games in July 2021, boasts more than 11 million visitors. Players start off with a backpack and loot the banks in their neighborhood. The diamonds they steal can be used to purchase new eggs, which are then used to hatch new pets.

Loot-bags, which can be upgraded to hold more stuff, are usually sold for coins. Gamers need to level up their bags to unlock new areas in the metaverse so they can rob even more items. They need to become the ultimate thief to get their name in the Hall of Fame.

Roblox Bank Robbery Simulator active codes in December 2022

To progress in the game and level up faster, you can use the active codes mentioned below for rewards like free coins and diamonds. The developers did not announce any expiration date for the codes, hence it's advised to redeem them as quickly as possible since Roblox codes are never permanent.

UPDATE1 - Redeeming this code will provide 200 Diamonds

- Redeeming this code will provide 200 Diamonds COWBOY - Redeeming this code will provide 200 Diamonds

- Redeeming this code will provide 200 Diamonds 5KLIKES - Redeeming this code will provide 10 mins of 2x Sell and 100 Diamonds

- Redeeming this code will provide 10 mins of 2x Sell and 100 Diamonds RELEASE - Redeeming this code will provide 5 mins of 2x Sell and 100 Coins

- Redeeming this code will provide 5 mins of 2x Sell and 100 Coins SHINY - Redeeming this code will provide 50 Diamonds

- Redeeming this code will provide 50 Diamonds FREECASH - Redeeming this code will provide 75 Coins

Inactive codes in Bank Robbery Simulator

You will be happy to know that the game has no inactive codes as of December 2022. Make sure that you redeem all the working codes before they expire.

How to redeem all the codes in Roblox Bank Robbery Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes can be tricky at times. However, you can follow these steps to redeem the codes without any difficulty.

Launch Bank Robbery Simulator on the preferred device.

Look for the Gear button in the top left corner and click it.

Locate and click the "Twitter" buttton at the bottom of the screen.

Copy and paste the desired code in the "Enter Code Here" box .

box Hit the "Redeem" button to collect the rewards.

Roblox games usually use case-sensitive codes, which means they will not work unless typed correctly. You can make the process easy by copying the necessary code from the list and pasting it in the required text box. It will save you time and effort since you will not receive any unwanted error messages.

Since the game is highly addictive, it's advised to take breaks at regular intervals.

