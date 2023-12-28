Roblox Bear: Christmas 2023 skins

If you enjoy playing horror games on Roblox, there is a fair chance you've heard of Bear. Bear is a title in which you must play the role of a survivor or a bear. It is essentially a deadly game of cat and mouse that combines reaction timing with strategic thinking. The experience also features various maps with multiple Easter eggs.

With the holiday season underway, Roblox Bear has introduced six free Christmas-themed skins for you to discover and play with. This article takes a look at all six free Christmas skins along with the map they're found on, their location, and insightful tips (if any). Make sure to log in and grab them before January 2, 2024, if you don't want to miss out.

All you need to know about the free Christmas 2023 skins in Roblox Bear

Here is a rundown of all six Christmas skins in Roblox Bear, along with information that'll help you find them easily:

1) Postsam Skin

To find this skin, you must vote for the Stone Industry Plant Map.

Once you're there, look around and locate Room A1.

In the room, you must keep your eyes peeled for a hidden purple-colored present.

Now, click on it to unwrap the present and unlock the Postsam Skin.

2) Origin Skin

To find this skin, you must venture into the Haunted Mansion Map.

Once you're there, you must find or convince a friend to use the Hammer on the shed entrance boards.

The Hammer is located inside the caves, and you'll have to do a few trick jumps along the way to get to it easily.

Once you're inside the shed, you'll have to hunt down a red-colored present at the back. After you've located it, click it, and voila, the Origin Skin is now yours.

3) Reindeer Skin

To find this skin, you'll have to load onto the Yoricks Resting Place Map.

Once the game is loaded, you must head west and cross paths with a campfire.

Continue going west until you hit a dead end with trees.

Now, you'll have to spot a sneaky red-colored present in the corner. Click on it to unveil the Reindeer Skin.

4) Festive President Skin

To unlock this skin, vote for the Lab 56 Map.

Now, you must navigate to the Left Sector and enter Room L1.

Make your way over to the Hall. After entering, take a peek inside the first cubicle on the left-hand side to discover a red-colored present.

Click on the present to unlock the Festive President Skin.

5) Brosty Skin

This skin is found on the Echelon Stronghold Map.

Once you're on the map, go north, take a left, then a slight left to get to the entrance for the stronghold.

Ascend the stairs and inspect the top of the empty cupboards to find a discreet white-colored present.

Click it to unveil and permanently unlock the Brosty Skin.

6) Dream Catcher Skin

This skin is found on the Undead Coming 3 Map.

For this one, you must locate the key hidden in the sewers near a teddy bear.

Once acquired, head over to the Timely Town Goods and use the key to unlock the Staff Only door.

Inside, you'll find a tall green-colored present. Click on it to unveil the Dream Catcher Skin.

With this information in mind, grab your virtual Santa hat and start the hunt for these exclusive Roblox Bear Christmas skins before January 2, 2024.

If you enjoyed reading this article, consider visiting the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub and bookmarking it.