Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes (August 2022): Free Honey, Tickets, and more 

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator revolves around bees and beekeeping. Players start their game in a confined space with a small bee colony and must slowly grow their empire to become the best beekeepers on the server.

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator provides several rewards to gamers with a rich number of active codes. Players can get their hands on the freebies after redeeming the codes within minutes. By redeeming codes and obtaining free rewards, players players can buff their in-game coffers and inventories.

Use the strongest bees to defend your hive against deadly monsters in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Working codes

FrozenBugReboot : Wealth Clock x 5, +1 Loaded Dice, Pepper Patch Boost x 4, Mountain Top Field Boost x 4, Coconut Field Boost x 4, Clover Field Boost x 4

: Wealth Clock x 5, +1 Loaded Dice, Pepper Patch Boost x 4, Mountain Top Field Boost x 4, Coconut Field Boost x 4, Clover Field Boost x 4 5MFavorites : Free Boosts

: Free Boosts 38217 : 5x Tickets

: 5x Tickets Banned : 1x Stubborn Bee Jelly, Spider Field Code Buff

: 1x Stubborn Bee Jelly, Spider Field Code Buff BeesBuzz123 : 5x Bitterberry, 5x Gumdrops, 1x Cloud Vial

: 5x Bitterberry, 5x Gumdrops, 1x Cloud Vial BopMaster : 5x Tickets

: 5x Tickets Buzz : 5,000x Honey

: 5,000x Honey CarmenSanDiego : Rose Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

: Rose Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog ClubBean : 2x Pineapple Patch Boost, 1x Magic Bean

: 2x Pineapple Patch Boost, 1x Magic Bean ClubConverters : 10x Micro-Converters

: 10x Micro-Converters Cog : 5x Tickets

: 5x Tickets Connoisseur : 5x Tickets

: 5x Tickets Crawlers : 5x Tickets

: 5x Tickets Cubly: 10x Bitterberry, 1x Bumble Bee Jelly, 1x Micro-Converter, Capacity Code Buff (1 hr)

Dysentery : Mushroom Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

: Mushroom Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog GumdropsForScience : 15x Gumdrops

: 15x Gumdrops Jumpstart : Dandelion Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

: Dandelion Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog Luther : Blue Flower Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

: Blue Flower Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog Marshmallow : 1x Marshmallow Bee, Conversion Boost (1 hr)

: 1x Marshmallow Bee, Conversion Boost (1 hr) Millie : Sunflower Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

: Sunflower Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog Nectar : 5,000x Honey

: 5,000x Honey PlushFriday : 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Neonberry

: 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Neonberry Roof : 5x Tickets

: 5x Tickets SecretProfileCode : Ant Pass, Enzymes Buff, Glue Buff, Oil Buff, Shocked Bee Jelly

: Ant Pass, Enzymes Buff, Glue Buff, Oil Buff, Shocked Bee Jelly Sure : 2,500x Honey, 3x Dandelion Field Boost, Conversion Boost (30 mins)

: 2,500x Honey, 3x Dandelion Field Boost, Conversion Boost (30 mins) Teespring : 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Winds, 1x Marshmallow Bee

: 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Winds, 1x Marshmallow Bee Troggles : Clover Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

: Clover Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog Wax : 5,000x Honey, 5x Tickets

: 5,000x Honey, 5x Tickets WordFactory : Pine Tree Forest Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

: Pine Tree Forest Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog Wink : 5,000x Honey, 7x Dandelion Field Boost, 5x Tickets, Black Bear Morph

: 5,000x Honey, 7x Dandelion Field Boost, 5x Tickets, Black Bear Morph 500mil : 5x Field Dice, 5x Gumdrops, 5x Wealth Clock, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 2x Stump Field Boost, Conversion Boost (1 hr), Science Bear Morph

: 5x Field Dice, 5x Gumdrops, 5x Wealth Clock, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 2x Stump Field Boost, Conversion Boost (1 hr), Science Bear Morph DarzethDoodads : 3x Tickets, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Red Balloon, 1x Stinger,1x Tropical Drink, Clover Field Code Buff, Coconut Field Code Buff

: 3x Tickets, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Red Balloon, 1x Stinger,1x Tropical Drink, Clover Field Code Buff, Coconut Field Code Buff ThnxCyasToyBox : 10x Honeysuckles, 3x Pumpkin Patch Boost, 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Smooth Dice, 1x Whirligig, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff

: 10x Honeysuckles, 3x Pumpkin Patch Boost, 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Smooth Dice, 1x Whirligig, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff WalmartToys : 10x Pineapple Patch Winds, 4x Pineapple Patch Boost, 3x Micro-Converters, 1x Field Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Super Smoothie Buff, Wealth Clock

: 10x Pineapple Patch Winds, 4x Pineapple Patch Boost, 3x Micro-Converters, 1x Field Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Super Smoothie Buff, Wealth Clock 10mMembers : 10x Blue Boost, 10x Blueberry, 10x Focus, 10x Gumdrops, 10x Haste, 10x Moon Charm, 10x Neonberry, 10x Pineapple, 10x Red Boost, 10x Strawberry, 10x Sunflower Seed, 10x White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost (1hr), Pepper Patch Code Buff, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Stump Field Code Buff

: 10x Blue Boost, 10x Blueberry, 10x Focus, 10x Gumdrops, 10x Haste, 10x Moon Charm, 10x Neonberry, 10x Pineapple, 10x Red Boost, 10x Strawberry, 10x Sunflower Seed, 10x White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost (1hr), Pepper Patch Code Buff, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Stump Field Code Buff FourYearFiesta : 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, 10x Blue Boost, 10x Haste, 10x Precision, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 5x Wealth Clocks, 4x Bitterberries, 4x Blueberries, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Honeysuckles, 4x Micro-Converters, 4x Moon Charms, 4x Pineapples, 4x Strawberries, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Seeds, 4x Tickets, 1x Atomic Treat, 1x Hard Wax, 1x Loaded Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Neonberry, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Tropical Drink, 1x White Balloon, Super Smoothie Buff

: 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, 10x Blue Boost, 10x Haste, 10x Precision, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 5x Wealth Clocks, 4x Bitterberries, 4x Blueberries, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Honeysuckles, 4x Micro-Converters, 4x Moon Charms, 4x Pineapples, 4x Strawberries, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Seeds, 4x Tickets, 1x Atomic Treat, 1x Hard Wax, 1x Loaded Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Neonberry, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Tropical Drink, 1x White Balloon, Super Smoothie Buff 1MLikes: 1x Bamboo Field Boost, 1x Bitterberry, 1x Blue Boost, 1x Blue Flower Field Boost, 1x Blueberry, 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Clover Field Boost, 1x Coconut, 1x Field Dice, 1x Gumdrops, 1x Honey, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Moon Charm, 1x Mountain Top Field Boost, 1x Mushroom Field Boost, 1x Pineapple, 1x Pineapple Patch Boost, 1x Red Boost, 1x Spider Field Boost, 1x Stinger, 1x Strawberry, 1x Strawberry Field Boost, 1x Sunflower Field Boost, 1x Sunflower Seed, 1x Ticket, 1x White Boost, Ant Pass, Baby Love Buff, Capacity Code Buff (1 hr), Melody Buff, Mother Bear Morph, Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops Buff, Wealth Clock Buff

Field Boosts and Wind Buffs only last for 15 minutes, so players must only redeem one code at a time. Players should not waste these codes and should use them wisely to the get maximum usage out of the boosts and buffs.

Club Codes

Players can redeem exclusive codes if they are part of the Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator Club. However, players who are not part of the club can find the Club Codes below.

5MFavorites - Free Boosts

- Free Boosts ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Boost

- Magic Bean, Pineapple Boost ClubConverters - 10 Micro-Converter

- 10 Micro-Converter RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boosts, Capacity

- Pepper Patch Boosts, Capacity 10mMembers - 10 Neonberries, 10 Strawberries, 10 Blueberries, 10 Pineapples, 10 Sunflower Seeds, 10 Gumdrops, 10 Moon Charms, 10 Haste, 10 Focus, 10 Red Boost, 10 Blue Boost, 10 White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost 1 hour, Pineapple Patch Code 1 hour, and Pepper Patch Code 1 hour

- 10 Neonberries, 10 Strawberries, 10 Blueberries, 10 Pineapples, 10 Sunflower Seeds, 10 Gumdrops, 10 Moon Charms, 10 Haste, 10 Focus, 10 Red Boost, 10 Blue Boost, 10 White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost 1 hour, Pineapple Patch Code 1 hour, and Pepper Patch Code 1 hour FourYearFiesta - Free items

- Free items DarzethDoodads - Free buffs

If players join the club, they will also have access to special in-game tools.

Expired codes

Unfortunately, there are a lot of inactive codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. However, players do not need to fret, as the developers will release a fresh set of codes in the forthcoming patch update.

Mocito100T

MondoOutage

Discord100k

RebootFriday

38217

3YearParty

RebootFriday

WintersEnd

BigBag

RebootXmas

Buoyant

BlackFriday

5mMembers

RebootPC

BillionVisits

Gumaden10T

SpaceReboot

FuzzyFarewell

BlackBearMythic

Strawbeary

PineappleParty

FuzzyReboot

Tornado

Valentine

4MilMembers

WikiAwardClock

WikiHonor

Market

Leftovers

JollyJelly

FestiveFrogs

ClubCloud

How to redeem codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator?

Redeeming codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is quite easy. Players have to follow the simple steps outlined below to get their hands on free rewards within minutes.

Launch the game and get into the server

Click the settings icon (cog) in the top menu on the left side of the screen

An interface will appear, a small sub dialog box titled "Promo Codes" will be visible

Copy the required code from our list and paste in the text box that says "Enter Code"

Make sure to hit the green coloured "Redeem" button to claim the rewards!

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Players must avoid making typographical mistakes during the redemption procedure. Instead of manually inputting the codes, players can easily copy and paste them. This method is fast and safe, and players can finish redeeming the active codes within 10 minutes.

Sometimes an error message can appear while redeeming a random code. This can occur due to a server issue, players must instantly restart the game and try redeeming the same code. If the same error occurs, then players can conclude that the code has expired.

Where to find new codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator?

Players must join the game's official Discord server as new codes are posted there on a regular basis. Players must also follow the developers' official Twitter handles for new codes and exclusive game-related content.

New codes will be released during special in-game events, updates, and milestones. Players must also keep an eye on the game's official Roblox page to find new codes.

