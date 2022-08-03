Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure codes (August 2022): Free Arrows, Rokakaka, and more

Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure (YBA) is based on the famous anime JoJo's Bizzare Adventure. Like the anime's protagonist, players must overcome difficult challenges and harness their Stand (spiritual power) to become the best.

Stand is critical in Roblox YBA, as it unleashes a special inner power that helps users fight gangs and stronger opponents in PvPs.

Roblox YBA offers codes to its community regularly. The codes' rewards can unlock various Stands and empower the gamers' existing spell showcases.

Ensure to use Mysterious Arrow to increase probability of getting Stand in Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure

Working codes

Here's a look at all the working Your Bizarre Adventure codes.

HUGE — Redeem for DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, Rokakaka (New) [Must be Presitge 3+]]

YareYareDawa — Redeem for Lucky Arrow (New) [Must be Prestige 3+]

Note: Redeem the codes as soon as possible as they will expire very soon

Using Lucky Arrow is a bit of a gamble, as players can either get strong equipment and abilities or receive the weakest gear.

The Lucky Arrow not only resets the characters' power arsenal but also changes the Arrow Stand. Users will also get powerful in-game items and become very powerful.

Expired codes

Unfortunately, inactive codes are plentiful. Gamers will receive a couple of new codes in the forthcoming update, though.

ily - Redeem for a free reward (Prestige must be 3+)

- Redeem for a free reward (Prestige must be 3+) OMG700KLIKES - Redeem for a free reward (Prestige must be 3+)

- Redeem for a free reward (Prestige must be 3+) 600kLikesFTW - Redeem for Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+)

- Redeem for Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+) 200kLikesBruh - Redeem for 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows

- Redeem for 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows 100kSubsLesGOO - Redeem code for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

- Redeem code for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka YES150kSubs - Redeem code for Rib Cage and Left Arm

- Redeem code for Rib Cage and Left Arm LUCKY_420k_LIKES - Redeem code for Lucky Arrow

- Redeem code for Lucky Arrow 80kSubTHX! - Redeem code for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow

- Redeem code for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! - Redeem for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Require 3+ Prestige]

- Redeem for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Require 3+ Prestige] 344k_Likes - Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Expires May 28]

- Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Expires May 28] ThxFor30kSubs – Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows [Requires 3+ Prestige]

– Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows 325k_LIKES_DUB - Redeem code for Lucky Arrow [Expires May 23]

- Redeem code for Lucky Arrow [Expires May 23] SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! - Redeem code for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

- Redeem code for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow 262kStand - Redeem code for a reward [Prestige 3+ Required]

- Redeem code for a reward Yay251k - Redeem code for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka [Prestige 3+ Required]

- Redeem code for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka Yay242k - Redeem code for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

- Redeem code for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow Yay237k - Redeem this code for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3]

- Redeem this code for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3] EXP4 - Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

- Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes Le225kDub - Redeem code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+]

- Redeem code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+] EXP3 - Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

- Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes sryForLeShutdownz - Redeem code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+]

- Redeem code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+] SorryForShutdowns - Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

- Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+] EXP2 - Redeem code for x2 EXP for 25 minutes

- Redeem code for x2 EXP for 25 minutes ThxVeryDelicious - Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

- Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+] ThxFor200k - Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3]

- Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3] EXP1 - Redeem code for EXP

- Redeem code for EXP ThxFor188k - Redeem code for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost

- Redeem code for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost GIMMETUSK - Redeem code for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

- Redeem code for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse ThxFor185k - Redeem code for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1]

- Redeem code for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1] GiveMeSixPistols - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward Nostalgic - Redeem code for a reward [Must be Prestige 1+]

- Redeem code for a reward [Must be Prestige 1+] Test - Redeem code for a free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+]

- Redeem code for a free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+] Star Code Infernasu - Redeem code for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+]

- Redeem code for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+] THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - Redeem code for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow [Must be Prestige 1+]

How to redeem codes in Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure

It is pretty easy to redeem codes in Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure. Players must follow the simple steps outlined below

Launch the title and get into the server

Click the menu button at the bottom right corner

A setting interface will be displayed

Enter the required code in the text box that says, "Enter a code to Redeem here"

Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button to claim freebies immediately

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so users must avoid making typos and other spelling mistakes. Instead of typing the codes throughout the redemption process, they can copy and paste them. This method is faster and safer for the players.

Gamers must not panic if the rewards don't appear in the inventory. They will find the redeemed rewards right after restarting the game.

Where to find new Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure codes

Players must join the game's official Discord channel to find new codes. Along with the latest codes, artworks and update-related information are posted on the server.

Users can also follow the game's official Twitter handle to monitor the media presence. Details about special events and collaborations will be posted on the Twitter account.

