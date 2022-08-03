Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure codes (August 2022): Free Arrows, Rokakaka, and more

Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure (YBA) is based on the famous anime JoJo's Bizzare Adventure. Like the anime's protagonist, players must overcome difficult challenges and harness their Stand (spiritual power) to become the best.
Stand is critical in Roblox YBA, as it unleashes a special inner power that helps users fight gangs and stronger opponents in PvPs.
Roblox YBA offers codes to its community regularly. The codes' rewards can unlock various Stands and empower the gamers' existing spell showcases.
Ensure to use Mysterious Arrow to increase probability of getting Stand in Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure
Working codes
Here's a look at all the working Your Bizarre Adventure codes.
- HUGE — Redeem for DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, Rokakaka (New) [Must be Presitge 3+]]
- YareYareDawa — Redeem for Lucky Arrow (New) [Must be Prestige 3+]
Note: Redeem the codes as soon as possible as they will expire very soon
Using Lucky Arrow is a bit of a gamble, as players can either get strong equipment and abilities or receive the weakest gear.
The Lucky Arrow not only resets the characters' power arsenal but also changes the Arrow Stand. Users will also get powerful in-game items and become very powerful.
Expired codes
Unfortunately, inactive codes are plentiful. Gamers will receive a couple of new codes in the forthcoming update, though.
- ily - Redeem for a free reward (Prestige must be 3+)
- OMG700KLIKES - Redeem for a free reward (Prestige must be 3+)
- 600kLikesFTW - Redeem for Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+)
- 200kLikesBruh - Redeem for 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows
- 100kSubsLesGOO - Redeem code for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka
- YES150kSubs - Redeem code for Rib Cage and Left Arm
- LUCKY_420k_LIKES- Redeem code for Lucky Arrow
- 80kSubTHX! - Redeem code for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow
- ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! - Redeem for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Require 3+ Prestige]
- 344k_Likes - Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Expires May 28]
- ThxFor30kSubs – Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows [Requires 3+ Prestige]
- 325k_LIKES_DUB - Redeem code for Lucky Arrow [Expires May 23]
- SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! - Redeem code for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]
- 262kStand - Redeem code for a reward [Prestige 3+ Required]
- Yay251k - Redeem code for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka [Prestige 3+ Required]
- Yay242k - Redeem code for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]
- Yay237k - Redeem this code for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3]
- EXP4 - Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes
- Le225kDub - Redeem code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+]
- EXP3 - Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes
- sryForLeShutdownz - Redeem code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+]
- SorryForShutdowns - Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]
- EXP2 - Redeem code for x2 EXP for 25 minutes
- ThxVeryDelicious - Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]
- ThxFor200k - Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3]
- EXP1 - Redeem code for EXP
- ThxFor188k - Redeem code for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost
- GIMMETUSK - Redeem code for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse
- ThxFor185k - Redeem code for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1]
- GiveMeSixPistols - Redeem code for a reward
- Nostalgic - Redeem code for a reward [Must be Prestige 1+]
- Test - Redeem code for a free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+]
- Star Code Infernasu - Redeem code for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+]
- THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - Redeem code for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow [Must be Prestige 1+]
How to redeem codes in Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure
It is pretty easy to redeem codes in Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure. Players must follow the simple steps outlined below
- Launch the title and get into the server
- Click the menu button at the bottom right corner
- A setting interface will be displayed
- Enter the required code in the text box that says, "Enter a code to Redeem here"
- Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button to claim freebies immediately
Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so users must avoid making typos and other spelling mistakes. Instead of typing the codes throughout the redemption process, they can copy and paste them. This method is faster and safer for the players.
Gamers must not panic if the rewards don't appear in the inventory. They will find the redeemed rewards right after restarting the game.
Where to find new Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure codes
Players must join the game's official Discord channel to find new codes. Along with the latest codes, artworks and update-related information are posted on the server.
Users can also follow the game's official Twitter handle to monitor the media presence. Details about special events and collaborations will be posted on the Twitter account.