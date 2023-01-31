Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes for February 2023: Freebies

In Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator, players take control of a swarm of bees to construct the largest and most efficient honey-making operation. To do so, they must collect pollen from flowers and other plants, return to their hive, and convert it into honey.

They must spend this honey at a nearby shop to purchase various upgrades and accessories to further improve their honey-making capabilities.

Check out the codes list to strengthen the little bee companions and collect pollen more quickly. Additionally, players receive bonuses in the form of jelly beans and tropical drinks, which can be used to improve various aspects.

Utilize Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes to get free buffs, honey, and boosts in February 2023

List of all the active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

A list of active codes that, as of February 2023, will enable players to smooth out their gameplay is provided below:

DarzethDoodads - Redeem this code to acquire x1 Marshmallow Bee/ x1 Tropical Drink, x1 Jelly Beans, x1 Stinger, x3 Tickets, x1 Red Balloon, Clover Field Code Buff, Coconut Field Code Buff

- Redeem this code to acquire x1 Marshmallow Bee/ x1 Tropical Drink, x1 Jelly Beans, x1 Stinger, x3 Tickets, x1 Red Balloon, Clover Field Code Buff, Coconut Field Code Buff FourYearFiesta - Redeem this Roblox code to acquire x1 Atomic Treat, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Loaded Dice, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x White Balloon, 1x Hard Wax, 1x Tropical Drink, 1x Neonberry, 4x Micro-Converters, 4x Tickets, 4x Honeysuckles, 4x Strawberries, 4x Blueberries, 4x Pineapples, 4x Sunflower Seeds, 4x Bitterberries, 4x Moon Charms, x5 Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10 Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, 10x Precision

List of all the inactive codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

The Bee Swarm Simulator no longer accepts the codes on the list below. Players can test them out if they are still redeemable for that particular account.

2Billion - Redeem this code to acquire x2 Blueberries, x1 Ticket Planner, 1x Marshmallow Bee, Rose Field buff, Pine Tree buff, Cactus Field buff, Pumpkin Patch buff, x15 Rose Field winds, x15 Pine Tree Forest winds, x15 Cactus Field winds, x15 Pumpkin Patch winds, x15 Rose Field winds

How to use all the active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

All the codes in the Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator can be redeemed by following these easy steps:

Visit the official Bee Swarm website and click the large green button to launch the game.

Look for the Cog icon in the top left corner of the screen once you've started the game, and then click it.

It will then show the "System" menu. When you click this, the top left corner of the window will say "Promo Codes."

In the box below, enter the code and select "Redeem."

The things you received will be displayed at the bottom-right of your screen if the code was successful.

The code may not function if it was copied or entered incorrectly. Players must ensure there aren't any typos or erroneous inputs.

