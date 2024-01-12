Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator: Program Basic Hat guide

If you're on the prowl for some good-looking vintage Roblox UGCs, then Program Basic Hat might do the trick. This hat was first seen four years ago and could be obtained by completing an expansive quest in Bee Swarm Simulator. Four years later, this UGC is still up for grabs, and the best part is that there are unlimited copies for everyone.

In this article, we'll explain the steps to obtain this free Program Basic Hat in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator and guide you through the entire process in a step-by-step manner.

All you need to know about the Program Basic Hat in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

How to get the Program Basic Hat in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Here are the steps you can follow to obtain the Program Basic Hat in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator:

Step 1 - To start things off, you must claim a hive, put on your beekeeper hat, and start hustling. Now, you'll have to harvest sweet pollen, deposit it in your hive, and keep at it until you've got a solid 77 honey. Veterans BSS players will likely be familiar with this drill.

Step 2 - You need to redeem seven promo codes by typing them in the Promo Codes text Box within the Settings Menu to score some crucial items. The codes are - Dysentery, Jumpstart, CarmenSandiego, Luther, Millie, Wordfactory, and TROGGLES.

Step 3 - Once you've redeemed the codes, you must take a left turn from the Daily Top Honeymakers Leaderboard, head over to the red cannon's slope, pass the number 25 rug, and grab the token for three Micro-Converters, which can be found in front of the Strange Computer.

Step 4 - Go to the shop and get your crafting game on by crafting and equipping the Strange Goggles using 77 Honey, seven Cogs (redeemed from one of the codes), and one Micro-Converter.

Step 5 - Go back to the area where you found the token. The Strange green-colored computer will now be unlocked and turned into a hollow computer. Press 'E' to interact with the Computer. Take note of the symbols that appear on the bee's face and remember the exact order in which they flashed.

Step 6 - You must visit the Dandelion Field and look for four hidden question marks. You'll notice that the question marks change into one of four different symbols when hit. Now, you must enter the symbols in the same order you noted earlier. If a sad face emoji flashes, you'll have to go back to the Strange Computer to get a different order of symbols this time, and if done correctly, a happy face emoji and the rewards will appear to let you know that you're on the right track.

Step 7 - You now have to head back to the computer because the bee's got another quest waiting for you. You must check the Sunflower, Clover, and Mushroom Fields for the Special Bee. Wait for it, take note of its symbols, and match them to the question marks in each field. A happy face emoji and goodies will appear again if done correctly.

Step 8 - Go back to the computer once more and note down the letters that appear on the bee's face. Each letter corresponds to a field - S for Sunflower, C for Clover, M for Mushroom, and D for Dandelion. Move in the order of the letters provided to you by the Bee, find the question marks, and note the symbols to make a four-digit code.

Step 9 - You must now go to the Blue Flower Field and find four sneaky question marks. Watch out for the deadly blue beetles that may spawn in the area. Match the symbols, and if all goes well, a happy face emoji and goodies will appear, signaling that the quest has been completed.

Step 10 - Finally, you have to pay one last visit to the computer, interact with it, and claim your badge along with the coveted How to Program Basic Hat.

Congratulations, you have now become the proud owner of the How to Program Basic Hat in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator.

