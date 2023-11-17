Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator: How to play, Bees, and Bears

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator boasts a staggering 2.4 billion visits on the metaverse. In the game, you must collect Pollen and convert it into Honey (in-game currency) with the help of Bees. Equipping various types of Bees enhances the speed and quantity of gathering Pollen and producing Honey. Moreover, they can attack enemies, defending the Pollen Fields. Also, you must use Hives as resting spots to maintain your Bees' energy levels and convert Pollen into Honey. Scroll ahead to learn more about the gameplay and important features.
How to play Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator?
First, hatch a Basic Egg, and you will acquire a Basic Bee or a random Bee from the following categories:
- Rare (10% chance)
- Epic (2.5% chance)
- Legendary (0.5% chance)
- Gifted Bee (0.4% chance)
Now, go to Black Bear's location (between the Red Cannon and Special Sprout Summoner) and interact with him. Black Bear will give you the first quest, where you will be tasked with collecting 100 Pollen from the Sunflower Field nearby.
Head to the field and start collecting Pollen with your newly obtained Bee. Keep an eye on the Pollen and Honey bars located at the top-middle of the game screen. After gathering 100 Pollen, return to the Bear to finish the quest.
You will then receive another quest to collect 250 Pollen from the Dandelion Field. Complete these starting quests to adapt to the gameplay and understand how the mechanics work.
To view the quests, click the "?" map icon at the top left corner. Make sure to hatch Eggs to obtain stronger Bees with a more efficient workforce. Additionally, after converting Pollen to Honey, allow the equipped Bees to rest, or they will have no energy left.
Features of Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator
Bees
The following are the available Bees in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. We'll update the list with new Bees once they are released:
Rare Bees
- Basic Bee
- Bomber Bee
- Brave Bee
- Bumble Bee
- Cool Bee
- Hasty Bee
- Looker Bee
- Rad Bee
- Rascal Bee
- Stubborn Bee
Epic Bees
- Bubble Bee
- Bucko Bee
- Commander Bee
- Demo Bee
- Exhausted Bee
- Fire Bee
- Frosty Bee
- Honey Bee
- Rage Bee
- Riley Bee
- Shocked Bee
Legendary Bees
- Baby Bee
- Carpenter Bee
- Demon Bee
- Diamond Bee
- Lion Bee
- Music Bee
- Ninja Bee
- Shy Bee
Mythic Bees
- Buoyant Bee
- Fuzzy Bee
- Precise Bee
- Spicy Bee
- Tadpole Bee
- Vector Bee
Event Bees
- Bear Bee
- Cobalt Bee
- Crimson Bee
- Digital Bee
- Festive Bee
- Gummy Bee
- Photon Bee
- Puppy Bee
- Tabby Bee
- Vicious Bee
- Windy Bee
All the Bees have different descriptions and special abilities to boost your character's impact in the game. You must also increase your Bees' total power and energy. Use the Hive tracker to monitor your Bees' progress and view their stats effectively.
Bears
There are currently nine Bears who will task players with a variety of quests and reward them with resources and other in-game accessories. Following are the Bears in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator:
- Black Bear
- Mother Bear
- Brown Bear
- Panda Bear
- Science Bear
- Robo Bear
- Dapper Bear
- Polar Bear
- Spirit Bear
Traveling Bears are event-based NPCs available for a limited time. As of this update, Gummy Bear, Bee Bear, and Sun Bear are the only Traveling Bears.
The following are the enemy Bears who will attack you; just use your Bees to counter them:
- Snow Bear
- Shadow Bear
- Tunnel Bear
