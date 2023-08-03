Roblox Big Lifting Simulator X Codes: Free Potions and more

Big Lifting Simulator X is a fantastic Roblox game that pushes players to transform themselves into Titans. It takes them on a voyage of strength, with the title combining muscle-building with achievement-seeking aspects of life. The game's devs designed it such that pumping iron, gaining better tools, and conquering obstacles will lead to becoming the most powerful Robloxian on the planet.

Players will begin their adventure as a simple fitness enthusiast, lifting weights to gain muscle and strength. As they continue, their character will get stronger, inspiring them to push even further. Robloxians can use their own earnings to upgrade their equipment or investigate other options for increasing their strength and wealth.

These codes below bestow various potions to players, such as Luck, Strength, and Money. Strength and Money potions temporarily boost the amount of strength or money players may claim per lift, while Luck potions improve the chances of receiving rare Egg prizes.

All working codes for Roblox's Big Lifting Simulator X

StrPot1 - This code can be redeemed for a Strength Potion.

This code can be redeemed for a Strength Potion. StrPot2 - This code can be redeemed for a Strength Potion.

This code can be redeemed for a Strength Potion. StrPot3 - This code can be redeemed for a Strength Potion.

This code can be redeemed for a Strength Potion. MoneyPot1 - This code can be redeemed for a Money Potion.

This code can be redeemed for a Money Potion. MoneyPot2 - This code can be redeemed for a Money Potion.

This code can be redeemed for a Money Potion. MoneyPot3 - This code can be redeemed for a Money Potion.

This code can be redeemed for a Money Potion. LuckPot1 - This code can be redeemed for a Luck Potion.

This code can be redeemed for a Luck Potion. LuckPot2 - This code can be redeemed for a Luck Potion.

This code can be redeemed for a Luck Potion. LuckPot3 - This code can be redeemed for a Luck Potion.

This code can be redeemed for a Luck Potion. PressF - This code can be redeemed for a 2x Money Potion.

This code can be redeemed for a 2x Money Potion. MOON - This code can be redeemed for a Boost Potion.

This code can be redeemed for a Boost Potion. W33KENDS - This code can be redeemed for 2x Luck Potion.

This code can be redeemed for 2x Luck Potion. ROBOT - This code can be redeemed for 2x Strength Potion.

This code can be redeemed for 2x Strength Potion. SubToItsBro - This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Potion.

This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Potion. R4INBOW - This code can be redeemed for 2x Luck Potion.

This code can be redeemed for 2x Luck Potion. SubToEnesEfe - This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Potion.

This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Potion. CYB3R - This code can be redeemed for 2x Strength Potion.

This code can be redeemed for 2x Strength Potion. 1M - This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Boost.

This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Boost. 100KVIS - Redeem for 2x Luck Potion.

Redeem for 2x Luck Potion. ThankYou - This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Potion.

This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Potion. FunrixTOP - This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Potion.

This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Potion. Hakergo - This code can be redeemed for 2x Luck Potion.

This code can be redeemed for 2x Luck Potion. Auras - This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Potion.

This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Potion. RobleromBro - This code can be redeemed for 2x Strength Potion.

This code can be redeemed for 2x Strength Potion. Release - This code can be redeemed for 2x Money Potion.

All expired codes for Roblox's Big Lifting Simulator X

ItsBro - Was redeemable for rewards.

Was redeemable for rewards. Bro - Was redeemable for rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Big Lifting Simulator X?

Players need to launch Big Lifting Simulator X on Roblox and connect to the server. Players have to click on the Red Shopping Basket and then scroll down to the bottom. There should be a text box labeled Enter Code Here. Players have to enter a code from the list given above. Finally, press the Enter button to redeem the code and claim the rewards.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Big Lifting Simulator X?

Players can get more codes by joining the Official Dark Gaming Discord Server, as it is the first place to get updated when the developers drop new codes.

If that sounds like too much work, players can bookmark this page and revisit it often to stay updated on the latest news.